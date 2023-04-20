St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: ‘People might ask what’s going to change but I have my own ideas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: ‘People might ask what’s going to change but I have my own ideas’

The interim manager is fiercely loyal to Callum Davidson but will do things his way while he's in charge.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean will do things his way. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean was Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone side-kick for the best part of three seasons.

And he remains fiercely loyal to the former Perth boss.

But the new interim manager is very much his own man.

And the team selection and tactics for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Hibs will show it.

MacLean said: “People might say ‘what is going to change’?

“But everybody has their own ideas. I have my own ideas and methods.

“I’m not going to reinvent the wheel.

“But I’m big on fundamentals. Work rate, effort and energy are non-negotiables for me.

“Have the players slipped? I don’t know. Sometimes it is small, finer details in games.

“We always talk about doing the simple things well and you need to earn the right to win a game.

“It is not just about styles and playing through the lines. Sometimes it is just about work-rate and energy.”

The St Johnstone players in training this week. Image: SNS.

MacLean has played on some poor McDiarmd Park pitches down the years and now his Saints team have to find a way to thrive on it this weekend and in two or three fixtures after the league split.

“Listen, it’s not been great,” he said. “But you know what? There are no excuses.

“You can’t control the pitch.

“You can control your own performance and how you prepare, how you go about things and that’s what the players need to do.

“Let’s have a go and enjoy ourselves. You enjoy football by winning and that’s what we want to do.”

Goals will come

One goal in five goals is a wretched recent record for Saints and putting that right will be a major pillar of a survival mission.

“It’s a collective,” said MacLean. “The goals will come.

“We’ve worked on a few things and hopefully we can put them in place this weekend.

“Hopefully we can go and win the game, be nice and positive and be on the front foot.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

