St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean so consumed by Hibs game he forgot his son was off to university in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean so consumed by Hibs game he forgot his son was off to university in Aberdeen

The man taking charge of Saints following Callum Davidson's departure isn't looking any further ahead than the weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean on the training ground. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone fans don’t need to worry about Steven MacLean’s tunnel vision in their Premiership survival fight.

As the interim manager’s family will attest, getting the Perth side in the best possible shape for the challenge they’ll face this weekend has been the only thing on his mind from the moment he was given the job of taking over from Callum Davidson in the short-term.

“I’ve been so consumed with Hibs, I even forgot my son was going to uni on Monday,” MacLean joked.

“I phoned my wife and said ‘where’s Luke?’

“She let me know he was in Aberdeen!

“He’s studying chartered accountancy – he’s got a lot more brains than me –  and goes up there for exams and stuff.

“All I’ve thought about is Saturday’s game.

Steven MacLean with Liam Craig and Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.

“Have I had thoughts of being a manager? Yes, I’ve had thoughts of being a manager all my days.

“But right now, it’s about Hibs.

“It’s full-on. You’re just trying to do everything right and wanting it to go well.

“Myself, Liam (Craig) and Alex (Cleland) are concentrating every minute of every day on Hibs and how we can get a result. We’re working tirelessly on that.”

Davidson’s approval

MacLean, a trophy winner as a player and a coach at McDiarmid Park, admitted that getting Davidson’s ‘blessing’ was essential before he accepted his third job title with St Johnstone.

“Callum brought me back to the club,” said the 40-year-old. “People who know me will tell you I’m as loyal as can be.

“As a player I was loyal to my team-mates and to the club.

“On Sunday (when Davidson left Saints) I didn’t know what to think, if I’m being honest.

“I had Callum’s blessing and he said I needed to do it.

“If he had said ‘I don’t think you should do it’ then I would’ve walked away, simple as that.

Callum Davidson at full-time last Saturday, with Steven MacLean behind him. Image: SNS.

“Callum said I am good enough to go and do it. He said put your own stamp on it and be your own man.

“I can’t thank him enough.

“I learned so much from him on a day-to-day basis.

“This was our third season and I took in so much from him – watching games with him, doing the video stuff, everything.”

MacLean added: “I know he’ll be wanting us to do well

“He’ll be sitting at home on Saturday desperate for us to win. That’s a big thing for me.

“Callum’s not just a good manager and a good coach but he is a good man and a proper gentleman and I think that’s why it’s been so hard.

“To go back to what the chairman said, he’s a legend and that will never change and that’s why he had such a difficult decision to do it.  

“Callum’s going to be a manager again somewhere, he’s going to get another job and he deserves a top job.”

New manager bounce

The success of in-house appointments at Aberdeen and Motherwell may have influenced Steve Brown’s decision.

MacLean doesn’t feel a weight of expectation as a consequence of the Barry Robson and Stuart Kettlewell factor, however.

“There’s no real pressure on me,” he said.

“They got a bounce. We’ll be hoping we get a bounce. We want to win games, but there’s no pressure on me.

“I’m just going to prepare the players properly, do my job, and then like I say, I hope I get a reaction from the players.

“We’ve done the work. They’ve now got to go and take responsibility themselves and I’m sure they will.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
Former St Johnstone and Forest Green Rovers head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets coaching…
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Steven MacLean in pole position to replace Callum Davidson as St Johnstone boss and…
Jim Goodwin makes Callum Davidson prediction as Dundee United boss hails St Johnstone feat…
Eric Nicolson on the Callum Davidson years: St Johnstone change was justified but 2021…
Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone players 'let down' sacked manager Callum Davidson
Next St Johnstone manager: Returning hero, Callum Davidson's No2 and leftfield candidate with prominent…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson sacked - and advanced US consortium takeover talks raise…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans' frustration after defeat to Livingston

Most Read

1
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
2
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
3
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
4
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
5
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
6
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
2
7
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
8
Delia Baillie: Renowned Dundee painter, lecturer and mother-of-two dies after cancer battle aged 45
9
Perthshire school to remain closed after fire
10
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Dundee United receive Rory MacLeod 'enquiries' amid Fulham switch stall — but Jim Goodwin…
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
Kirkcaldy man convicted of 'abducting' brothers before savage beating is sentenced
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Gary Barlow's surprise show for Dundee superfan led to Take That icon's Caird Hall…
cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed
Lamborghini ace Mitchell makes Pro-class debut at Italy's Temple of Speed
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
St Andrews student to premiere first film following help from Oscar-nominated sound man
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town's first evening café

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]