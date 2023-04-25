Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration

The young flight students are now trying to find alternative training schools and some have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket.

By Sheanne Mulholland
Student pilots left in the lurch after Tayside Administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Young student pilots in Dundee have been left with uncertain futures after Tayside Aviation went into administration.

A group of around 35 students learning to fly claim they have received no official communication from the flying school about its closure and the abrupt end to their courses.

Administrators Interpath Advisory held a meeting on Friday – the day after the shock announcement – but students say they found out through word of mouth from instructors.

The students are now scrambling to find alternative flight schools, with some left thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Sources close to the administrators, appointed late on Thursday afternoon, say their immediate priority was to provide support to the 22 employees who lost their jobs.

Insiders also say correspondence regarding students, pre-paid courses and gift vouchers was uploaded to an insolvency portal that those affected were made aware of.

Tayside Aviation, based at Dundee Airport, provides private and commercial licence courses and has delivered the RAF air cadet pilot scheme for more than 30 years.

Tony Banks, owner of Tayside Aviation.

Businessman Tony Banks, who founded Balhousie Care Group, acquired the flight school last year.

Tayside Aviation student pilot has lost thousands

Phoebe Buckley moved to Dundee from Yorkshire in October to begin her first year of a three-year programme to become a commercial pilot.

The 18-year-old paid Tayside Aviation £20,000 in advanced fees to cover flying lessons, tests and training, but says she has only received five lessons.

She is now unsure where she will continue her training, or how she will pay for it.

Phoebe said: “Our contract says if they are unable to provide training then you get a full refund but our contracts are void now.

“The company has been running for 50 years – no one thought this would happen.

“It was always so positive and they were talking about growth, even on the day they made the announcement.”

Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

She also claims some students only found out what had happened when they read The Courier and a link circulated on social media.

Phoebe and her colleagues with pre-paid fees are ranked as “unsecured creditors“, which means they rank low in priority for repayment.

Due to the early stages of the investigation, administrators say it is currently not known if there will be funds available to distribute to creditors.

‘No support’ to find other training

Another student, who asked to remain anonymous, criticised the support offered from Tayside Aviation to find another flight school.

He said: “Communication has been very poor, we’ve found out bits and been left to figure out the rest on our own.

“We have been told who to contact if we need to transfer over our data to another flight school but we’ve not been offered any support to find anyone else.

“It’s daunting in a field that costs a lot of money.”

The student says he was only five or six lessons away from passing his current module, which was taking place in a private aircraft owned by his instructor.

A flight training simulator at Tayside Aviation, Dundee Airport.

Now he has to negotiate with airports to find out who can accommodate this specific aircraft and if that is not possible he will have to re-do part of his £25,000 module.

He claims he has now been locked out of an account with the firm which holds around £12,000 of pre-paid fees.

A third student says he has lost around £5,000 but his biggest concern is how he will prove his progress to another flying school.

He managed to download a copy of his file before he was locked out but says records are supposed to be forwarded directly from a previous flight training provider.

This student was half way through his third year of commercial pilot training – having shelled out £57,000 to Tayside Aviation in total, including £19,000 last year for his final year of training.

He said: “My worry is what they will do with my training records, they’re supposed to hold them for five years.

“They also need to send them onto another flight school, I asked them to send them to me so I’ve got them but another school isn’t going to accept them from me.”

Regular updates online

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs, from Interpath Advisory, have been appointed joint administrators.

They declined to comment.

But a source close to the situation said: “Staff at the company are actively collating student information to be returned to them as a matter of priority.

“It’s a large exercise and will take time, but has been initiated to help the students.”

