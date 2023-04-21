RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

The Dundee business has trained hundreds of RAF air cadets over several decades.

By Rob McLaren
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

The Royal Air Force is “reviewing available options” for the future of its air cadet pilot scheme following the collapse of Tayside Aviation in Dundee.

The flight school based at Dundee Airport has delivered the RAF air cadet pilot scheme for several decades.

Tayside Aviation collapsed into administration on Thursday, with the immediate loss of 22 jobs.

Tayside Aviation history with RAF

The flight school was awarded the first RAF flying scholarship contract in 1978.

In 1994, it became the sole UK contractor for the flying scholarship scheme.

Since then it has trained more than 500 cadets per year with the support of seven sub-contractors throughout the UK.

Now the future of this partnership is in doubt as the administrators try to find a buyer for the business.

Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The RAF air cadet pilot scheme recently went through a competition tendering process as the existing contract with Tayside Aviation was coming to an end.

A RAF spokesman said: “The RAF is currently reviewing available options for the future delivery of Royal Air Force air cadet pilot scholarships, which offer cadets the opportunity to fly solo in a powered aircraft.”

The RAF said it currently had no cadets placed at Tayside Aviation.

As well as the RAF partnership it provides courses from private pilot licences to full commercial airline licences.

Tayside Aviation collapse

Tayside Aviation Limited’s administration comes just 16 months after being bought by prominent entrepreneur Tony Banks.

The administrators said the cash generation for the business has been impacted by the number of pre-paid flying courses sold before his acquisition.

Mr Banks has since funded the business to the tune of £1.5 million in addition to the undisclosed purchase price.

Entrepreneur Tony Banks acquired Tayside Aviation in December 2021.

Tayside Aviation is also one of Dundee Airport‘s main customers.

A Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) spokesperson said the collapse would not “materially impact” the airport.

“HIAL has been made aware of the decision taken by Tayside Aviation to cease trading with immediate effect.

“While the decision will not materially affect our operations at Dundee Airport, we acknowledge the significant efforts the new owners had made to save the business and the difficult decision they have had to make, as well as the impact on their local team.

“The airport team will, of course, be willing to work with anyone looking to establish a flight training operation again in the city.”

