RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Royal Air Force is “reviewing available options” for the future of its air cadet pilot scheme following the collapse of Tayside Aviation in Dundee.

The flight school based at Dundee Airport has delivered the RAF air cadet pilot scheme for several decades.

Tayside Aviation collapsed into administration on Thursday, with the immediate loss of 22 jobs.

Tayside Aviation history with RAF

The flight school was awarded the first RAF flying scholarship contract in 1978.

In 1994, it became the sole UK contractor for the flying scholarship scheme.

Since then it has trained more than 500 cadets per year with the support of seven sub-contractors throughout the UK.

Now the future of this partnership is in doubt as the administrators try to find a buyer for the business.

The RAF air cadet pilot scheme recently went through a competition tendering process as the existing contract with Tayside Aviation was coming to an end.

A RAF spokesman said: “The RAF is currently reviewing available options for the future delivery of Royal Air Force air cadet pilot scholarships, which offer cadets the opportunity to fly solo in a powered aircraft.”

The RAF said it currently had no cadets placed at Tayside Aviation.

As well as the RAF partnership it provides courses from private pilot licences to full commercial airline licences.

Tayside Aviation collapse

Tayside Aviation Limited’s administration comes just 16 months after being bought by prominent entrepreneur Tony Banks.

The administrators said the cash generation for the business has been impacted by the number of pre-paid flying courses sold before his acquisition.

Mr Banks has since funded the business to the tune of £1.5 million in addition to the undisclosed purchase price.

Tayside Aviation is also one of Dundee Airport‘s main customers.

A Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) spokesperson said the collapse would not “materially impact” the airport.

“HIAL has been made aware of the decision taken by Tayside Aviation to cease trading with immediate effect.

“While the decision will not materially affect our operations at Dundee Airport, we acknowledge the significant efforts the new owners had made to save the business and the difficult decision they have had to make, as well as the impact on their local team.

“The airport team will, of course, be willing to work with anyone looking to establish a flight training operation again in the city.”