Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge

Train services to Perth are running as normal again after earlier disruption due to a vehicle hitting a bridge on Tuesday evening.

Passengers had faced over two hours of disruption and train cancellations after a HGV vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in the city.

The incident happened shortly before 5.30pm

Police have since confirmed that a man has been charged following the incident.

Network Rail Scotland engineers were despatched to the scene and carried out an inspection of the bridge before declaring that it was safe.

/2 Following necessary investigations, the line has now reopened allowing services to resume. We're sorry for any delays to your journey this may have caused. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) April 25, 2023

Restrictions to train services were then lifted at around 7.30pm.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 25 April, 2023 to a report of a HGV striking a rail bridge in Tay Street, Perth.

“A man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.”