Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre ‘incident’

A large police presence has descended on a street in Glenrothes town centre on Tuesday after reports of a disturbance.

At least five police vehicles as well as an ambulance were spotted in North Street, close to Albany Gate at around 8pm.

One eyewitness said saw a number of youths in the area before a number of police vehicles arrived in quick succession.

She added: “There were a few large groups of teens hanging about the area with serval police cars and vans van and also ambulance.

“It looked as if there was one person put in to the police van.

“There’s clearly been some sort of serious incident to have so many police arrive.”

The incident in North Street follows earlier comments posted on social media of a disturbance in nearby Riverside Park.

However, it’s unclear if the two events in Glenrothes are linked.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.