Tayside Aviation: Millionaire Tony Banks to take legal action against former flight school owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside Aviation: Millionaire Tony Banks to take legal action against former flight school owners

A company owned by Tony Banks has issued claims over concerns about the maintenance of aircraft and the company’s finances.  

By Gavin Harper
Tony Banks bought Tayside Aviation in December 2021. Image: Balhousie Care Group.
Tony Banks bought Tayside Aviation in December 2021. Image: Balhousie Care Group.

The owner of a historic Dundee flight school which collapsed into administration with multi-million pound debts is taking legal action against the former owners.

Administrators were appointed for Tayside Aviation in April.

At the time, they cited “ongoing working capital requirements that are unable to be funded” for the demise of the firm. A total of 22 staff lost their jobs.

Tayside Aviation is owned by ARB Aviation, a company set up by millionaire businessman Tony Banks for the acquisition in December 2021.

Mr Banks, who also founded Perth’s Balhousie Care Group, acquired the flight school from husband-and-wife Jim and Kate Watt in December 2021.

He claims to have invested £3 million in the business.

Claims against former owners

Now, ARB Aviation has issued legal claims against Mr and Mrs Watt over concerns about the maintenance of aircraft and the company’s finances.

Administrators said previously that the cash generation for the business has been impacted by the number of pre-paid flying courses sold before Mr Banks’ acquisition.

A report published by the administrators, Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo at Interpath Advisory, placed the company’s total debts at about £2.5 million.

dundee airport strike
Jim Watt and wife Kate are the former owners of Tayside Aviation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Those debts include £103,423 in unused gift vouchers.

ARB alleges the business was “significantly misrepresented” at the time it was sold to Mr Banks.

It is also highlighting the impact this allegedly had on stakeholders, including the 22 staff who lost jobs.

The Courier put the ARB development to Mr and Mrs Watt, but the couple declined to comment.

Separately, administrators are investigating financial moves made by Mr Banks in the run-up to the firm’s collapse.

They have sought legal advice “on the validity of charges” in favour of Mr Banks and a company he owns, placed against Tayside Aviation in the run-up to its collapse.

Tony Banks’ plans ‘thwarted at every turn’

A spokesman for ARB Aviation said: “Taking court action is the last thing we want to do but aircraft safety and maintenance is a serious issue and so is the accounting of money.

“The purchase of Tayside Aviation has been an incredibly frustrating process.

A spokesman for Tony Banks says he planned to invest and grow Tayside Aviation.

“All the plans to invest in the business and to grow it have been thwarted at every turn as we have uncovered issues with the maintenance of the planes and the way the money given by students was accounted for.

“We’re investigating all avenues to recover funds and would advise that others suffering a financial loss should also seek legal advice.”

Investigations ongoing into Tayside Aviation

Meanwhile, The Courier understands the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is investigating Tayside Aviation.

The CAA oversees and regulates all aspects of civil aviation in the United Kingdom.

It has the power to both prosecute companies and charge individuals for breaches of legislation.

It is understood the probe relates to aircraft maintenance records.

Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport.
Tayside Aviation’s premises at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

A spokesman for the CAA said it was unable to comment on an ongoing investigation.

 

More from Business

Scandal-hit Odey Asset Management has insisted its funds are not considering restricting investor withdrawals in the wake of assault allegations against its founder Crispin Odey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Odey Asset Management not ‘gating’ funds in wake of allegations against founder
Rishi Sunak has warned against the risks posed by artificial intelligence (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sunak steps up call for UK to lead on AI regulation
More than 15,000 easyJet passengers have been hit by flight cancellations due to severe weather (David Parry/PA)
Thousands of holidaymakers hit by easyJet flight cancellations
Banking giant HSBC has launched a new global division, called Innovation Banking, housing the former UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank as part of a push into technology and life sciences (Tim Ireland/PA)
HSBC unveils Innovation Banking arm centred on former SVB UK business
Frasers Group has bought an almost 19% stake in online electricals retailer AO World (Alamy/PA)
Frasers Group’s £75 million deal for AO World stake sends shares higher
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse (Keystone via AP)
UBS completes takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse
EU funds managed by scandal-hit Odey Asset Management are reportedly considering restrictions to curb investor withdrawals as the firm looks to stabilise the business following assault allegations against its founder Crispin Odey (PA)
Odey funds ‘mooting investor withdrawal curb’ amid shake up after founder ousted
Heathrow Airport has said passenger numbers jumped by more than a quarter in May after it was boosted by three bank holiday weekends (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow passenger numbers jump by a quarter as US routes boom
Shoppers walk past a large poster outside a supermarket (AP)
Pasta protest urged in Italy as food prices boil over
Strikes by security guards at Heathrow are unlikely to cause flight cancellations, the airport’s boss said (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Heathrow bosses ‘do not anticipate cancellations’ due to summer strikes

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]