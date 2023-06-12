Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Jimmy Marr bids to turn former Dundee taxi office into convenience store

The Tay Taxis office is just yards from a housing development at the old Keiller factory site.

By Laura Devlin
General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
The former Tay Taxis office is no longer in use. Image: Tay Taxis

A Dundee businessman is bidding to turn a former Dundee taxi office into a convenience store.

Jimmy Marr hopes to transform the old Tay Taxis premises on Clepington Road, which has been empty since a merger between the company and City Cabs last year.

Plans have been submitted for the development to the city council, along with a licence application.

Businessman Jimmy Marr holding a pint in a pub
Jimmy Marr in his Bertie Mooney’s pub in the city centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Former Dundee FC owner Mr Marr, who runs a number of bars and restaurants in the city, said: “Since we took over Tay Taxis a year ago, these offices were surplus to requirements.

“The plan is to potentially turn it into a convenience store, so the licence would be for an off-sales.

“It’s early planning at the moment but with the new housing development in the area, it’s a good spot.”

Former Keiller factory development

The former taxi office is just yards away from the site once occupied by the Keiller factory on Mains Loan.

Plans for a vast housing estate to be build on the land were given the green light by Dundee City Council last year.

A total of 167 houses and 56 flats will be build by developer Barratt Homes.

An artist's impression of new homes on the former Keiller factory site in Dundee
What the new homes at the former Keiller factory site could look like. Image: Barratt Homes

The development has not been without its problems, however, with some locals complaining about the impact of the construction work.

Last October, complaints were raised after the developer mistakenly dug up a local landowner’s path and car park.

The following month, Barratt Homes was warned it may have to tear down a “giant” boundary – nicknamed Dundee’s Berlin Wall by locals – after an investigation led council officials to believe it may have breached planning planning control.

