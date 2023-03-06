When Dundee conquered Anderlecht and set Belgian record at Heysel Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

When Dundee conquered Anderlecht and set Belgian record at Heysel Stadium

Dundee's European Cup stars came out of cold storage 60 years ago to become red-hot heroes in front of a record crowd in Brussels.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
March 6 2023, 6.00am Updated: March 6 2023, 6.01am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The Dundee players returned to a heroes' welcome at Tay Bridge Station following the win in Belgium. Image: DC Thomson.
The Dundee players returned to a heroes' welcome at Tay Bridge Station following the win in Belgium. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee’s European Cup stars came out of cold storage 60 years ago to become red-hot heroes in front of a record crowd in Brussels.

The Dens Parkers qualified for the European Cup quarter-final against Belgian champions Anderlecht following victories over Cologne and Sporting Lisbon.

Anderlecht were among the favourites having seen off the mighty Real Madrid in the preliminary round before defeating CSKA Sofia of Bulgaria 4-2 on aggregate.

The Belgian club was now making its mark following severe setbacks in the early days of the European Cup when there had been a 10-0 defeat by Manchester United in 1956.

The Evening Telegraph described Anderlecht as “one of Europe’s outstanding teams in the post-war era”.

Anderlecht included nine internationals in their ranks including Paul Van Himst and Joseph Jurion who were regarded amongst the cream of European footballers.

Van Himst was still only 19 but had already been voted Belgium’s Footballer of the Year twice with Barcelona and Real Madrid among the clubs linked with signing him.

The brilliant Jurion, who scored the winning goal against Real Madrid, suffered from myopia and wore special glasses on the pitch which made him instantly recognisable.

The winter to end all winters

The first leg of the tie had been scheduled for February 13 in Brussels before football was brought to a virtual standstill by the unprecedented cold snap, dubbed ‘the winter to end all winters’, and between January and March, hardly a ball was kicked in anger.

The Big Freeze dictated a postponement until March 6.

Dens Park was a blanket of snow during the Big Freeze of 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

In anticipation of a bumper crowd, Anderlecht had moved the game from Astrid Park to the Heysel Stadium – the national stadium – which could hold over 60,000 fans.

The weather and the decision by Anderlecht to impose a domestic TV blackout on the quarter-final match had prompted ticket sales to rocket.

Shankly’s men were at full strength as the teams took to the field in front of 64,703 noisy fans which remains the biggest crowd ever for any football match in Belgium.

Anderlecht: Fazekas, Heylens, Cornelis, Hanon, Verbiest, Lippens, Janssens, Jurion, Stockman, Van Himst, Puis.

Dundee: Slater, Hamilton, Cox, Seith, Ure, Wishart, Smith, Penman, Cousin, Gilzean, Robertson.

High up on a specially built, tiered platform eight TV commentators from five countries including Alex Cameron from Scotsport were virtually breaking out in a sweat.

The Eurovision cameras were warming up but as the whistle blew a voice said, ‘Two minutes to go’ and the TV cameras missed Alan Gilzean’s quick-fire opening goal in 65 seconds.

Dundee training in Brussels ahead of their quarter-final first leg tie against Belgian side Anderlecht in 1963.

Ure, Robertson, Smith, Penman, Cousin and Gilzean were all involved in the build-up.

Gilzean took the return pass and struck a powerful low shot past Hungarian goalkeeper Árpád Fazekas to give Dundee a dream start.

Gilzean’s goal was one of just three Dundee shots on goal to Anderlecht’s 14 in an action-packed first half as Dundee soaked up the pressure and hit the Belgians on the break.

Bert Slater made three fantastic saves and Bobby Cox cleared off the line twice following Dundee’s opening goal as the Belgians ramped up the pressure.

Bert Slater was in goal for Dundee at the Heysel Stadium. Image: DC Thomson.

Gilzean then made Anderlecht pay for a string of missed chances on 18 minutes when he doubled Dundee’s advantage with a magnificent goal.

Cousin went out to the left-wing and his cross was touched sideways by Robertson.

Gilzean ran on and gave the goalkeeper no chance from 20 yards.

Anderlecht’s only goal came from the penalty spot on 36 minutes when Cox was penalised for handball despite claiming it hit his chest.

Belgium international Martin Lippens coolly dispatched the spot kick past Slater.

Dundee were dreaming of the semi-final

Dundee went in 2-1 up at the break and the players spoke in the dressing room about the prospect of possibly beating a club which had eliminated Real Madrid.

The Dee stunned the Belgians with a third soon after the restart.

Gilzean knocked down a Hamilton lob and Cousin was left with the easy job of netting.

The game was put beyond doubt on 71 minutes.

Gordon Smith was amongst the Dundee scorers. Image: DC Thomson.

Gilzean rose with Fazekas and the ball broke in front of an open goal.

Smith stormed in from the wing and scored with his left foot.

The goal appeared to knock the stuffing out of Anderlecht.

The poor bloke who was in charge of Heysel Stadium’s huge scoreboard display was also cursing Dundee.

He had had to keep climbing up to replace the panels every time a goal was scored.

Gilzean played on with an ankle injury that he suffered after just 20 minutes but he went to hospital at full-time to get the nasty gash stitched up.

At the final whistle, Dundee’s noisy travelling support gave their players a tremendous reception.

In their excitement some fans climbed the barriers around the pitch and carried goalkeeper Bert Slater shoulder high.

The Anderlecht fans gave Dundee a standing ovation.

The travelling fans were jubilant and marched through the streets of Brussels after the match singing Dundee songs.

The triumphant Dundee players returning from Brussels following the victory. Image: DC Thomson.

Anderlecht general secretary Eugene Steppé said his side underestimated Dundee.

“I did not think they could play as they did,” he said.

“They played with their brains and their hearts all the time.

“Anderlecht were like a lovely wrist watch – nice but not gold.”

Second leg was another record-breaker

The second leg on March 13 1963 would take place in front of just over 38,000 fans which was the biggest attendance at Dens since the ground record was broken by the 42,034 at the Scottish Cup tie against Rangers in February 1953.

The bespectacled Jurion said before the match that Anderlecht were confident they would beat Dundee but he didn’t think they could overturn the aggregate score.

Jurion was a popular draw when he arrived at Tay Bridge Station in Dundee in March 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

Alan Cousin should have had the game sewn up within six minutes of kick-off.

Slater made a clearance which went straight down the middle of the park.

Alan Gilzean outjumped Verbiest and knocked it into the path of his strike partner whose weak shot from 16 yards trundled softly past the post.

Both sides were looking good in the early exchanges.

Anderlecht were playing some fabulous football under the floodlights.

Bert Slater pulls off another save during the topsy-turvy game against Anderlecht at Dens. Image: DC Thomson.

On 29 minutes the early Belgian pressure paid off and they went in front when Ian Ure was pulled out of position by Paul Van Himst.

He flicked the ball over right-back Hamilton’s head and the unmarked Stockman smashed it into the roof of the net from 12 yards to give his team a glimmer of hope and silence the large Dens Park crowd.

Dundee went straight up the park and might have had a penalty when right-back Plaskie appeared to bundle Robertson off the ball inside the box.

Alan Gilzean was not looking as sharp as he did in some of the previous games but he was still taking two opposition defenders with him wherever he went.

Alan Gilzean was a constant handful for Anderlecht despite playing with an ankle injury. Image: DC Thomson.

A Cousin lob from 20 yards was tipped against the bar by Trappeniers who recovered quickly to poke the ball away with Gilzean diving at full stretch for the rebound.

Dundee went in a goal down at half-time but were still 4-2 ahead on aggregate.

Dundee were the more aggressive side after the interval and went looking for the quick goal which would put the tie out of sight.

On 61 minutes Cousin set off on a great run.

He beat two defenders and cut the ball back for Gilzean who managed to get his foot to it but the goalkeeper dived across the line and kept it out.

Smith was now coming more and more into the game.

Another shot from Smith went just past the post.

Penman was next to go through alone as the home pressure continued to mount.

Alan Gilzean rushes in with Dundee increasing the pressure on the Anderlecht defence. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee gathered strength in the closing stages as the Belgian champions ran out of fuel on the wide open spaces of the Dens pitch.

The pressure paid off on 78 minutes.

Smith crossed and Gilzean went up for the ball with two Belgian defenders.

The ball broke to Cousin who swept it low into the net from 18 yards.

The timeless Smith capped his display with a glorious winner just four minutes later.

A few hundred fans then ran on to the pitch at the end of the match to congratulate the players but they were quickly directed away by the police.

A few spectators were so overcome by the excitement of it all that they had to receive medical treatment.

It was the perfect tonic to mark the sudden end to that long dreary winter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Iain Chalmers (front left) with Watty Watson, committee member of Save the Cage and ex colliery official (front right) along with Ian Lang, Lochore Meadows Country Park manager, and Nicola Moss, the curator at the National Mining Museum of Scotland. They are pictured at the National Mining Museum of Scotland to identify those pieces of mining equipment they would like displayed around the Mary Colliery head frame at Lochore. Image: Iain Chalmers
'I owe my life to a lazy sparky!', says former Fife coal miner as…
The Dundee players returned to a heroes' welcome at Tay Bridge Station following the win in Belgium. Image: DC Thomson.
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
The Dundee players returned to a heroes' welcome at Tay Bridge Station following the win in Belgium. Image: DC Thomson.
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Owner/director Brian Binnie is passionate about the history of his quarry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How Angus sandstone came to be used in building The Vatican
Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra. Members of Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra posing for the camera at Bell Street Music Centre, Dundee. 2 June 1994. D30 1994-06-02 Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra (C)DCT Dundonian. Used in Courier L/ED 3 June 1994.
Pictures: School orchestras provide the sound of music in Tayside through the years
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of care home into the hands of serial…
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year…
The Deja Vu was the place to go for the over-21s during the 2000s. Image: DC Thomson.
All aboard the Boogie Bus - we're heading back to Deja Vu in Dundee

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
2
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Steve MacDougall, Courier, New Performing Arts Centre at Dundee High School, Former Post Office building, Euclid Street / Meadowside, Dundee. Pictures of the space in the old Post Office that is to become the new centre for performing arts at the school. Pictured, general view / exterior.
Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed
5
Michael Smith and Adam Montgomery battle for the ball. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Saints lose 3-0…
6
Brian Cox, Daragh O'Malley and Sean Bean on set in the former Soviet Union in 1993.
TV ‘misery’ that led to Dundee star Brian Cox’s exit from Sharpe
7
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield salon to close after 14 years due to rising costs
8
Mark Barclay leaving court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Flustered’ Dundee drink-driver fled pub after soldiers arrived
9
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
10
Perth recycling centre fire
Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion

More from The Courier

Ali Danesh (left) and Gerald Duffus were found guilty following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Uber Eats driver caught transporting £7.4k of crack cocaine through Perthshire
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. World Book Day comp winner Picture shows; World Book Day comp winner Poppy Findlay. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Reader supplied Date; 02/03/2023
Our World Book Day competition winner is Poppy Findlay, 4, from Broughty Ferry
Cammy MacPherson in action at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.
Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone players believe they can win ALL 5 games
The boy pulled out a knife during the fight. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee teenager pulled out knife during brawl at abandoned mansion
Colin Drysdale of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes.
Fife wholesaler explains why the deposit return scheme will increase drinks prices by much…
Mill o' Mains in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Final phase of redevelopment of Dundee's Mill o' Mains estate revealed
Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural areas
Dunfermline supporters have turned up in their numbers this season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to welcome biggest league crowd in more than NINE years when Falkirk…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information after a crossbow was fired into a parked car in Lochore Picture shows; Loch Leven Terrace and a crossbow.. Lochore, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps/Shutterstock Date; 05/03/2023
Police appealing for information after crossbow fired at car in Fife
Ritchie-Hosler was Dunfermline's main man. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented