Dundee star Lyall Cameron not satisfied with just one Premiership goal: ‘I know I can add more’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Lyall Cameron not satisfied with just one Premiership goal: ‘I know I can add more’

Cameron's second-half header earned the Dark Blues a point against Motherwell on their return to the top flight.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee star Lyall Cameron is far from the finished article, despite making his mark on the Premiership just 68 minutes into his top-flight debut.

That’s the view of the player himself as he targets a long and successful career in top-level football.

The 20-year-old already has a Championship winner’s medal hanging at home and described his dining room being full of Player of the Year accolades from last season.

But he’s ploughing a new furrow this term after playing a major role in promotion last season.

Dundee player Lyall Cameron sees a cross deflect off the far post.
Cameron sees a cross deflect off the far post. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The talented youngster finished the campaign as the Dark Blues’ top scorer with 14 in all competitions.

And he’s started where he left off by notching a key first goal of the season as he headed in the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

‘Gutted’

However, he’s not content with just one after seeing a later effort crash back off the post.

“One Premiership appearances, one goal sounds pretty good but I’d have preferred if it was one appearance, two goals,” he said.

“We were unlucky not to get the three points in the end, we had a good few chances and hit the post twice in the second half.

“Especially coming back from 1-0 down was good and the fans were right behind us. Hopefully we can keep that going.

“In the Premiership it is small margins. Obviously it was a mistake that led to their goal and it is hard to get back level, they were trying to slow it down to see out the win.

“The conditions were terrible.

“The groundsmen did well to get the game on, they were shovelling the whole game in that corner.

“So it was good to get back into it and we had a few chances after to win the game.

“A bit gutted we didn’t but good to get a point.”

Lyall Cameron: ‘I can still add more to my game’

Since emerging as a first-team squad player at the start of last season following loans at Peterhead and Montrose, Cameron’s development has been clear to see.

Goals arrived in the League Cup and Challenge Cup before a first Dundee league goal at Hamilton in October 2022.

Now he’s on 15 in total in just 29 starts for the Dark Blues, making a further 18 substitute appearances.

But he wants more.

“I feel good,” he added.

Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards.
Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young

“I like to keep relaxed and keep a level head.

“I scored a goal against Motherwell but I didn’t really impact it that much, I didn’t do too much in the game.

“I want to keep adding more to my performances. Keep the goals obviously!

“I know I can still add more to my game.

“Someone who can score goals from midfield is invaluable and I want to keep doing that.

“Obviously it’s not as easy in this league but I’ve showed on Saturday I can.

“And to score a header, not many people expect me to score headers but if you get in the right place at the right time you can.”

Young Dundee team an ‘advantage’

The 1-1 draw with Motherwell was a steady start to the season.

Dundee’s squad has seen major change over the summer with the arrival of new manager Tony Docherty.

Cameron accepts expectation from elsewhere won’t be high for a newly-promoted but he’s confident the young guns at Dens Park can surprise a few people.

Dundee celebrate after Lyall Cameron made it 1-1.
Dundee celebrate after Lyall Cameron made it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

He said: “We’re underdogs at the end of the day. People expect us to go back down and I can see why from previous years.

“But we have a strong squad and a good management team, you could see how much the fans were behind us on Saturday.

“We have a really good squad. We’re really young, probably the youngest in the league.

“You can say we’re inexperienced but we’re all hungry and want to win.

“That’s not a disadvantage, I’d say it can be an advantage.

“As long as the fans stay behind us we can keep putting on good performances.”

More from Dundee FC

Giovanni di Stefano made his arrival in Scottish football 20 years ago. Image: DC Thomson.
Giovanni di Stefano made a spectacular entrance at Dundee FC 20 years ago
Dundee celebrate after Lyall Cameron made it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from Motherwell draw including Luke McCowan display and was that…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key Lyall Cameron attribute that earned goal against…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee 'resolve' after Motherwell point as he gives update on Antonio…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: Lyall Cameron header earns Dark Blues a point on sodden Premiership…
Dundee defender Tyler French. Image: SNS
Dundee team news: Tyler French returns to training as Tony Docherty provides updates on…
Harry Sharp is on loan at Dunfermline from Dundee. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dundee's Harry Sharp hungry for first-team football after Dunfermline loan switch
New Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Trevor Carson can follow in footsteps of great Dundee goalkeepers
Tyler Onyango.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone turn down chance to sign Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango, with Dundee…
Dundee's Thomas Welsh has moved to Arbroath on an emergency loan. Image: SNS.
Arbroath add Dundee goalkeeper on emergency loan ahead of United clash

Conversation