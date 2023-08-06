Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key Lyall Cameron attribute that earned goal against Motherwell and addresses Tyler Onyango link

Lyall Cameron’s hunger and enthusiasm is a joy to work with says Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The 20-year-old marked his Premiership debut with a goal as the Dark Blues came from a goal down to grab a point against Motherwell.

In the process he continued his stellar form from the Championship campaign last term where he racked up Player of the Year award after Player of the Year award.

Post-match, Docherty was full of praise for the Scotland U/21 international and also picked out Luke McCowan for his influence.

“I was really pleased with Lyall Cameron and when you see his goal back it was such intelligent movement,” Docherty said.

“It was something we spoke about at half-time that if Luke McCowan got space in that area he was looking for the back post.

“Centre-forwards occupy the centre-halfs and Lyall showed the intelligence to get round the back and score.

“He’s a good boy to work with because he takes on that type of instruction really well.

“He’s a really enthusiastic, energetic, hungry young player and you want to work with players like that.

“Special mention to Luke McCowan, too.

“He grabbed the game and supporters respond to that. I thought they got right behind us and we were unlucky not to win the game.”

Tyler Onyango

Meanwhile, Docherty is determined to add further new faces despite making 12 additions this summer.

Trevor Carson wasn’t ready to make his debut against the Steelmen after becoming the 12th on Wednesday.

But it’s likely he won’t be the last.

Asked he was still in the market for more signings, Docherty asked: “I’d like to. Another one or two to supplement what is a good squad of players I see getting better daily.”

Would one of those be Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango?

“He’s another name,” confirmed Docherty.

“There are various players we are looking at to strengthen.

“You have to be diligent in the process and that’s one name among many we’ll be targeting as a recruitment team in what’s the best way to bolster the squad.”

Onyango spent the first half of last season on loan at Burton Albion before joining former coach Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green in January. Injury ended that loan early.

Courier Sport revealed on Friday St Johnstone had turned down the opportunity to sign the 20-year-old but a move to Dundee remained a possibility.