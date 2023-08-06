Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key Lyall Cameron attribute that earned goal against Motherwell and addresses Tyler Onyango link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key Lyall Cameron attribute that earned goal against Motherwell and addresses Tyler Onyango link

The Dark Blues gaffer hailed Cameron's impact on his Premiership debut and hinted at more signings.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Lyall Cameron’s hunger and enthusiasm is a joy to work with says Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The 20-year-old marked his Premiership debut with a goal as the Dark Blues came from a goal down to grab a point against Motherwell.

In the process he continued his stellar form from the Championship campaign last term where he racked up Player of the Year award after Player of the Year award.

Post-match, Docherty was full of praise for the Scotland U/21 international and also picked out Luke McCowan for his influence.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty salutes Dundee fans after the 1-1 draw with Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“I was really pleased with Lyall Cameron and when you see his goal back it was such intelligent movement,” Docherty said.

“It was something we spoke about at half-time that if Luke McCowan got space in that area he was looking for the back post.

“Centre-forwards occupy the centre-halfs and Lyall showed the intelligence to get round the back and score.

“He’s a good boy to work with because he takes on that type of instruction really well.

“He’s a really enthusiastic, energetic, hungry young player and you want to work with players like that.

Luke McCowan takes on Motherwell. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan takes on Motherwell. Image: SNS

“Special mention to Luke McCowan, too.

“He grabbed the game and supporters respond to that. I thought they got right behind us and we were unlucky not to win the game.”

Tyler Onyango

Meanwhile, Docherty is determined to add further new faces despite making 12 additions this summer.

Trevor Carson wasn’t ready to make his debut against the Steelmen after becoming the 12th on Wednesday.

But it’s likely he won’t be the last.

Asked he was still in the market for more signings, Docherty asked: “I’d like to. Another one or two to supplement what is a good squad of players I see getting better daily.”

Would one of those be Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango?

Tyler Onyango.
Tyler Onyango. Image: Shutterstock.

“He’s another name,” confirmed Docherty.

“There are various players we are looking at to strengthen.

“You have to be diligent in the process and that’s one name among many we’ll be targeting as a recruitment team in what’s the best way to bolster the squad.”

Onyango spent the first half of last season on loan at Burton Albion before joining former coach Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green in January. Injury ended that loan early.

Courier Sport revealed on Friday St Johnstone had turned down the opportunity to sign the 20-year-old but a move to Dundee remained a possibility.

Conversation