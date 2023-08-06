Dundee woman says ‘fishing saved her life’ after mental health battle

A Dundee woman says fishing saved her life after struggling with her mental health when she lost her gran.

Emily Mather, 22, is now regarded as a “rising star” in pole fishing after taking up the sport in August 2021.

The former Baldragon Academy pupil had been struggling with depression after the death of her gran, Carol Shaw.

Her death in January 2021 resulted in Emily struggling to cope while living a new life in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester.

After receiving support from a mental health crisis team she was then introduced to pole fishing and has been “hooked” ever since.

Pole fishing sees anglers using a long, flexible rod and is one of the most popular types of competitive angling.

Emily’s rise in the sport hasn’t gone unnoticed with her already reeling in big name sponsors.

‘I became isolated’

Speaking with The Courier she revealed her family in Dundee are surprised she has taken up the sport.

She said: “The main trigger point for me was my gran passing, it didn’t help we were still in the pandemic restrictions.

“I’d been speaking to my gran the night before she passed, it was very sudden.

“I was down in Tyldesley, speaking to the support services I told them I didn’t want to be here.

“After what happened, I became isolated, but my partner’s father introduced me to pole fishing.

“I never thought I’d be interested, my family in Dundee were surprised but I was hooked from the start.”

Emily – who previously played in the goal for Dundee United women’s team – is now hoping to turn her new hobby into a profession.

After placing high in recent national competitions she’s now casting her net for future success.

She added: “Given the short space of time I’ve taken part in pole fishing a few people were surprised how quickly I’ve picked it up.

“I’ve been doing radio interviews and YouTube features on fishing, people have been calling me a ‘rising star’ in the sport.

“Fishing gives me the escape and has really helped me. I hope that I can become a professional whilst competing in pole fishing.

“There isn’t many women my age taking part – I really wish my gran could have seen this.”

Away from competing at lakes around England, Emily is also working at a local school supporting pupils with ADHD.

After struggling at school herself she said it was “ironic” to be back mentoring other pupils.

She said: “I can’t believe how my life has transformed, fishing has saved my life.

“I’m now working at a local school which is ironic given I’d struggled at school myself.

“I’ve also had discussions about getting fishing on the curriculum.”

Emily is also working as a volunteer with Tackling Minds.

The charity in England and Wales is introducing fishing to those suffering with mental and physical health issues.

If you need someone to talk to contact Samaritans on 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org.