Dundee woman says ‘fishing saved her life’ after mental health battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee woman says ‘fishing saved her life’ after mental health battle

Emily Mather is now regarded as a 'rising star' in pole fishing and is looking to turn pro.

By James Simpson
Emily Mather with one of her catches.
Emily Mather has been reeling in some big catches. Image: Emily Mather

A Dundee woman says fishing saved her life after struggling with her mental health when she lost her gran.

Emily Mather, 22, is now regarded as a “rising star” in pole fishing after taking up the sport in August 2021.

The former Baldragon Academy pupil had been struggling with depression after the death of her gran, Carol Shaw.

Her death in January 2021 resulted in Emily struggling to cope while living a new life in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester.

Emily with her gran, Carol Shaw. Image: Emily Mather

After receiving support from a mental health crisis team she was then introduced to pole fishing and has been “hooked” ever since.

Pole fishing sees anglers using a long, flexible rod and is one of the most popular types of competitive angling.

Emily’s rise in the sport hasn’t gone unnoticed with her already reeling in big name sponsors.

‘I became isolated’

Speaking with The Courier she revealed her family in Dundee are surprised she has taken up the sport.

She said: “The main trigger point for me was my gran passing, it didn’t help we were still in the pandemic restrictions.

“I’d been speaking to my gran the night before she passed, it was very sudden.

“I was down in Tyldesley, speaking to the support services I told them I didn’t want to be here.

“After what happened, I became isolated, but my partner’s father introduced me to pole fishing.

“I never thought I’d be interested, my family in Dundee were surprised but I was hooked from the start.”

Emily in action. Image: Emily Mather

Emily – who previously played in the goal for Dundee United women’s team – is now hoping to turn her new hobby into a profession.

After placing high in recent national competitions she’s now casting her net for future success.

She added: “Given the short space of time I’ve taken part in pole fishing a few people were surprised how quickly I’ve picked it up.

“I’ve been doing radio interviews and YouTube features on fishing, people have been calling me a ‘rising star’ in the sport.

“Fishing gives me the escape and has really helped me. I hope that I can become a professional whilst competing in pole fishing.

“There isn’t many women my age taking part – I really wish my gran could have seen this.”

Catch of the day. Image: Emily Mather

Away from competing at lakes around England, Emily is also working at a local school supporting pupils with ADHD.

After struggling at school herself she said it was “ironic” to be back mentoring other pupils.

She said: “I can’t believe how my life has transformed, fishing has saved my life.

“I’m now working at a local school which is ironic given I’d struggled at school myself.

“I’ve also had discussions about getting fishing on the curriculum.”

Emily is also working as a volunteer with Tackling Minds.

The charity in England and Wales is introducing fishing to those suffering with mental and physical health issues.

If you need someone to talk to contact Samaritans on 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org.

More from Dundee

Picture of people under umbrellas as Met Office issue yellow weather warning for Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perth.
Weather warning of heavy rain and flooding across Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
Gilson Gray recently moved in to the former Bank of Scotland building on West Marketgait. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Could Greggs and Starbucks be setting up in prime Dundee city centre site?
Taylor spilled pasta sauce across his ex-partner's floors. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee boyfriend from hell trashed ex's home and covered floor with pasta sauce
Maintenance crew aboard a whale catcher ship.
Memories sought about Dundee, Shetland and other South Georgia-based whalers
Pizza Revolution's take on the Margherita. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: A slice of heaven that's difficult to top at Pizza Revolution in…
Happyhillock Road in Dundee.
Car deliberately set on fire on Dundee road
Drug-driver Steven Burns appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drug-driver swerved along A90 day after cocaine binge
East of Scotland contingent preparing for World Scout Jamboree. Image: Scouts Scotland
Tayside and Fife Explorers pulled out of camp at World Scout Jamboree
Summerfield Avenue. Image: Google Maps
30 windows smashed at Dundee new-build housing site
A row of cars on Service Road in Forfar were clamped. Image: Martin Gray.
46 untaxed vehicles clamped by DVLA in Tayside crackdown