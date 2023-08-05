Tony Docherty hails Dundee ‘resolve’ after Motherwell point as he gives update on Antonio Portales injury and Trevor Carson absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty hails Dundee ‘resolve’ after Motherwell point as he gives update on Antonio Portales injury and Trevor Carson absence

Lyall Cameron's second-half header grabbed a draw for the Dee but Docherty feels they deserved more.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Dundee should have left a sodden Dens Park with all three points on their Premiership return says boss Tony Docherty.

Lyall Cameron’s second half header levelled things as the rain poured after Theo Bair’s first-half opener for Motherwell.

Docherty was full of praise for the desire of his side to get back into the game as they stepped back into top-flight football.

And they could have earned victory but for the post denying Cameron a second.

“I was really disappointed to go into the break 1-0 down, I thought we were the better team,” the Dens gaffer said.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal. Image: SNS

“We could have done better with the breakaway.

“I said to the boys to keep believing and to keep doing what they were doing.

“I was delighted with the response from the players and the response we got from the crowd because they saw us on the front foot.

“I’m a little disappointed not to win the first home game but in the Premiership when you go behind it is important to show the resolve and mentality to not give up the ghost.

“We showed that in abundance and I thought we should have taken all three points.”

‘Biblical downpour’

There was some concern the first match of the season might get called off thanks to torrential rain on the morning of the game.

Pools of standing water covered one corner of the pitch with club groundstaff Brian and Brian Robertson working relentlessly to get the game on.

And as soon as the whistle blew, the rain started again.

Dundee’s father-and-son ground team Brian and Brian Robertson had their work cut out. Image; SNS

“I was concerned it might get called off,” Docherty admitted.

“The corner of the pitch was pretty bad when I came in.

“There was a biblical downpour earlier on so credit to the groundstaff for the work they did.

“The conditions did play a part – I thought they played a part in the goal with Lee Ashcroft’s clearance – but I thought the players did play it well.”

Antonio Portales

By this point Ashcroft had moved to the left side of the three-man backline after the early injury to summer signing Antonio Portales.

He limped off after just six minutes following a collision with ’Well frontman Connor Wilkinson.

Antonio Portales (back) limps off. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales (back) limps off. Image: SNS

“He seemed to land awkwardly on his knee,” Docherty added.

“We had to reshuffle but that shows the sign of good players and a good squad.

“It was disappointing and the medics are with him.

“We don’t have an assessment right now but we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Trevor Carson

There was no debut, however, for recent signing Trevor Carson.

Jon McCracken kept goal with Adam Legzdins taking a place on the bench.

St Mirren next weekend is the target for the Northern Ireland international.

Docherty said: “Trevor hasn’t done much of pre-season so we just thought we’d get more training into him.

“He trained today and rather than sit on the bench he got some training in but should be ready for next week.”

More from Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: Lyall Cameron header earns Dark Blues a point on sodden Premiership…
Dundee defender Tyler French. Image: SNS
Dundee team news: Tyler French returns to training as Tony Docherty provides updates on…
Harry Sharp is on loan at Dunfermline from Dundee. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dundee's Harry Sharp hungry for first-team football after Dunfermline loan switch
New Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Trevor Carson can follow in footsteps of great Dundee goalkeepers
Tyler Onyango.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone turn down chance to sign Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango, with Dundee…
Dundee's Thomas Welsh has moved to Arbroath on an emergency loan. Image: SNS.
Arbroath add Dundee goalkeeper on emergency loan ahead of United clash
Jack Wilkie in action for Dundee in pre-season. Image; SNS.
Dundee send starlet Jack Wilkie on loan to League One side
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty makes plea to Dens faithful as he says he can't wait to…
Shaun Byrne in action for Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee's Shaun Byrne wanted by a host of clubs with Raith Rovers and…
Dundee stars (from left) Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Luke McCowan are hoping to impress manager Tony Docherty (right).
Dundee Premiership 2023/24 preview: Predictions, star signing and bookies odds

Conversation