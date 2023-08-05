Best pictures as GBCP Comic Con returns to Perth

Thousands of comic book fans turned up to the Dewar’s Centre as comic con returned to Perth.

Organiser Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) promised a bigger-than-ever comic con after last year’s event attracted its biggest crowd in Scotland.

The event saw children and adults alike all dressed up as their favourite characters for the day.

Special guests included Scottish actor Jimmy Vee, who starred as R2D2 in Star Wars.

Our photographer Kim Cessford / DC Thomson caught the best of the action at Perth’s comic con.