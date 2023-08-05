Best pictures as GBCP Comic Con returns to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as GBCP Comic Con returns to Perth

Thousands visited the popular comic con in the Fair City.

Left to right is Chris Rockett, Graham Sneider and Rich Young dressed up as Ghostbusters.
Left to right is Chris Rockett, Graham Sneider and Rich Young dressed up as Ghostbusters.
By Stephen Eighteen and Emma Grady

Thousands of comic book fans turned up to the Dewar’s Centre as comic con returned to Perth.

Organiser Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) promised a bigger-than-ever comic con after last year’s event attracted its biggest crowd in Scotland.

The event saw children and adults alike all dressed up as their favourite characters for the day.

Special guests included Scottish actor Jimmy Vee, who starred as R2D2 in Star Wars.

Our photographer Kim Cessford / DC Thomson caught the best of the action at Perth’s comic con.

There was a number of stalls at the event for Comic Con fans to enjoy.
Left to right is Michael Ramsay and Gary McAuley dressed up as Mario Brothers.
Left to right is Arabella, Arianna Neil and Laura Cameron.
AJ Smith (9) enjoying Comic Con.
Friends taking a selfie.
Comic Con fans enjoying the arcade games at the event.
Dio and Tobi Banjoko with the Transformers.
Some of the lifesize superheroes figures.
Gareth White was full on with his look.
Lifesize superheroes figures on display.
Edward Wilkinson and Cassandra Reid in Spiderman costumes.
Jessica and Louise Brannan got a picture with the Transformers.
Visitors enjoy browsing some of the stalls.
Piper Kilpatrick enjoyed her visit to the show.
Left to right is Mia (13) Euan (6) and Gareth White.
Kiera Morrison as Mad Donny Duck.
Left to right is Brian Morrison (Crazy Rats) and Kiera Morrison (Mad Donny Duck)
It was a busy day at Comic Con in Perth.
Left to right is Harry Fraser, Freddie Fraser (4) and Sophie Grant creating their own super hero mask in the workshop area
Left to right is Amy Boland and Aria Winters.
Mason Webster (3) as Yoda.
Left to right is Arianna Neill and Laura Camerons checking out their photos of the day.
There were long queues to meet the Transformers.
There were many people dressed up as Anime characters.
There were lots of super hero characters on one of the stalls.
Left to right is Kerri Webster and Harrison Jellye.
Megane Kilpatrick wearing a stylish cardboard cut out of hair.
Clownetina was ready to serve customers on her stall.
Comic Con fans enjoy meeting other Comic Con fans.
Visitors to the event enjoyed being in character.
Enjoying being in character.
One of the Stormtroopers.
Knitted super hero characters on one of the stalls.
Some of the characters were scary.
A youngster getting a photo with one of the Stormtroopers.

Conversation