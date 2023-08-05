St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean happy he’s got something to build on as Sam McClelland and Oludare Olufunwa shine on debut against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean happy he’s got something to build on as Sam McClelland and Oludare Olufunwa shine on debut against Hearts

Saints lost 2-0 but the manager can see plenty of positives now.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean at full-time.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean at full-time. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone remain a “work in progress”, manager Steven MacLean has admitted.

But he believes the display in their 2-0 defeat to Hearts should give belief to supporters and players that their Viaplay Cup ordeal has been parked and it will be a case of onwards and upwards in the Premiership.

“I thought our performance was a lot better,” said MacLean. “We worked very hard for each other.

“We’re going to be a work in progress.

“Sam (McClelland) trained a week, Dare (Olufunwa) trained two days and Matt Smith’s not trained yet.

“I thought in the first half we should’ve been in front.

“Liam Gordon had a great chance and we had another couple of opportunities as well.

“You’ve got to take your chances against the better teams in the league – any games in fact.

“But for attitude, performance and work-rate, I’m happy with them.

“It was one long ball into the box (for Hearts’ 75th minute opener), we don’t win the first contact and the boy scores.

“That’s the difference today.

“You can look at Hearts’ bench – what they had to bring on and the difference from ours.

“But we’ll get better going forward, we’ll bring in some more bodies and we will improve.”

Good debuts

Debutants McClelland and Olufunwa both hit the ground running at McDiarmid Park.

“They’ve not played any football this season at all so to go in at that level – I’m delighted for them,” said MacLean.

“They’re only going to improve.

St Johnstone's Dare Olufunwa in action against Hearts.
St Johnstone’s Dare Olufunwa in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“They’re young boys and you can see why we’ve brought them here.

“Matt (Smith) hasn’t trained.

“He probably doesn’t know any of the boys’ names and it only got put through this morning so he didn’t even know if he was going to be in this squad.

“He’ll be fine and we’ll be fine going forward.

“I’m happy with that and it’s something to build on.

“With another week’s training and hopefully another couple of bodies in, we’ll be good to go up to Ross County next week.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Stevie May challenges Frankie Kent.
Much-improved St Johnstone go down fighting in 2-0 defeat to Hearts
Matt Smith in action against Belgium.
St Johnstone new signing Matt Smith back on familiar ground and straight into squad…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says 'don't write us off' as Sky Sports crossbar…
Tyler Onyango.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone turn down chance to sign Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango, with Dundee…
New St Johnstone signing Matt Smith playing against Mason Mount and Kevin De Bruyne.
Who is Matt Smith? New St Johnstone midfielder chose football over cricket, won Dutch…
Matt Smith in action for MK Dons.
St Johnstone set to sign MK Dons and Wales midfielder Matt Smith
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean told by a mate he is favourite to be sacked first -…
Ernaldo Krasniqi.
St Johnstone may arrange trial game for Albanian midfielder after training spell at McDiarmid…
Dave Mackay and James McPake are looking to add David Wotherspoon to their Dunfermline squad. Images: SNS and Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake confirms approach for ex-St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon
New St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone confirm Sam McClelland has signed 2-year deal as former Chelsea man aims…

Conversation