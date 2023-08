Thousands descended on South Inch as the Perth Show returned to the Fair City.

The two-day festival saw an array of farm animals, music and dance for the biggest social event in Perth’s calendar.

It also featured six-a-side tractor football, as well as a live performance from Perthshire brass.

The first day of the event happened on the same day as the UCI Gran Fondo.

Our photographer Kenny Smith/DC ThomsonĀ was there to capture the scenes of Perth Show 2023.