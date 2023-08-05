Aziz Behich leaves Dundee United as Melbourne City swoop for Australia ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Aziz Behich leaves Dundee United as Melbourne City swoop for Australia ace

Behich has joined the A-League outfit for an undisclosed fee.

By Alan Temple
Aziz Behich applauds the Dundee United fans
Aziz Behich applauds the Dundee United fans. SNS.

Aziz Behich has joined Melbourne City from Dundee United, signing a two-year deal.

The A-League outfit have paid an undisclosed fee for the Australia international, who has played no part in the Tangerines’ campaign to date.

Behich, 32, made 36 appearances for United last term, notching four goals and four assists. His performances were a rare silver lining to a miserable season. 

He also impressed at the World Cup in Qatar, playing every minute as the Socceroos reached the last-16 before exiting to eventual champions Argentina.

But, despite having a year left on his contract, it became apparent that Behich would not be returning to Scotland.

He remained in Australia due to personal reasons as the Tangerines reported for pre-season and it was acknowledged that plying his trade so far from home may not be an ideal situation.

Although he was given a squad number — unlike Charlie Mulgrew and Mark Birighitti — boss Jim Goodwin has been preparing for life without the experienced full-back for some time.

Homecoming

And Melbourne City, for whom Behich played 89 times between 2010 and 2013 (albeit they were known as Melbourne Heart at the time), have tempted him back to AAMI Park.

Behich told United’s official website: “Although my time at the club has come to an end, I enjoyed every minute of my season with Dundee United.

“To the fans, I can’t thank you enough for the welcome you gave me from the first day I arrived and the support you continued to show throughout the season.”

Lionel Messi and Dundee United's Aziz Behich clash during last-16 tie in Qatar
Argentina icon Lionel Messi and Dundee United’s Aziz Behich clash during the World Cup last-16 tie in Qatar. Image: Shutterstock

Part of City Football Group stable, the Sky Blues reached the A-League grand final last season but were hammered 6-1 by Central Coast Mariners, with Jason Cummings helping himself to a hat-trick.

Behich, who has also turned out for Bursaspor, Kayserispor, Giresunspor, Istanbul Basaksehir, PSV Eindhoven and Melbourne Victory, will be a teammate of former United loanee Curtis Good.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate
5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines equal 40 YEAR high as energy and aggression…
Jim Goodwin, left, and Louis Moult
Louis Moult dubbed 'too good for Championship' as Dundee United dressing room message is…
Louis Moult wheels away after getting his name on the Dundee United score-sheet
Arbroath 0-4 Dundee United: Louis Moult runs riot in Gayfield rout
New Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Trevor Carson can follow in footsteps of great Dundee goalkeepers
Charlie Mulgrew pictured at the Dundee United tunnel
Charlie Mulgrew 'forever grateful' to Dundee United as defender opens up on Tannadice exit
Dundee's Thomas Welsh has moved to Arbroath on an emergency loan. Image: SNS.
Arbroath add Dundee goalkeeper on emergency loan ahead of United clash
Charlie Mulgrew, pictured with Dundee United
Dundee United confirm Charlie Mulgrew departure
Jack Walton on Dundee United duty
How one Tannadice star's dad is going the extra mile as Dundee United fans…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin lays down title challenge as Dundee United boss hints at imminent Tannadice…
Ryan Dow in action for Arbroath
Pressure piled on Dundee United as Ryan Dow outlines Arbroath ambitions