Aziz Behich leaves Dundee United as Melbourne City swoop for Australia ace

Aziz Behich has joined Melbourne City from Dundee United, signing a two-year deal.

The A-League outfit have paid an undisclosed fee for the Australia international, who has played no part in the Tangerines’ campaign to date.

Behich, 32, made 36 appearances for United last term, notching four goals and four assists. His performances were a rare silver lining to a miserable season.

He also impressed at the World Cup in Qatar, playing every minute as the Socceroos reached the last-16 before exiting to eventual champions Argentina.

But, despite having a year left on his contract, it became apparent that Behich would not be returning to Scotland.

He remained in Australia due to personal reasons as the Tangerines reported for pre-season and it was acknowledged that plying his trade so far from home may not be an ideal situation.

Although he was given a squad number — unlike Charlie Mulgrew and Mark Birighitti — boss Jim Goodwin has been preparing for life without the experienced full-back for some time.

Homecoming

And Melbourne City, for whom Behich played 89 times between 2010 and 2013 (albeit they were known as Melbourne Heart at the time), have tempted him back to AAMI Park.

Behich told United’s official website: “Although my time at the club has come to an end, I enjoyed every minute of my season with Dundee United.

“To the fans, I can’t thank you enough for the welcome you gave me from the first day I arrived and the support you continued to show throughout the season.”

Part of City Football Group stable, the Sky Blues reached the A-League grand final last season but were hammered 6-1 by Central Coast Mariners, with Jason Cummings helping himself to a hat-trick.

Behich, who has also turned out for Bursaspor, Kayserispor, Giresunspor, Istanbul Basaksehir, PSV Eindhoven and Melbourne Victory, will be a teammate of former United loanee Curtis Good.