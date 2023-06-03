Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Ex-Dundee star Jason Cummings fires in HAT-TRICK to win A-League Grand Final as he says Oz move ‘changed my life’

Central Coast Mariners have won the A-League Grand Final with a 6-1 win over Melbourne City with Cummings star man

By George Cran
Jason Cummings celebrates a goal for Central Coast Mariners.
Jason Cummings said goodbye to the A-League in style after his hat-trick secured Central Coast Mariners an emphatic Grand Final victory.

The former Dundee star said his career “was spiralling out of control” before he swapped Dens Park for Australia but has reinvigorated his career Down Under.

So much that he’s set for a big-money move to the Indian Super League with Mohun Bagan making him the best-paid player in the division.

Aussie TV said he’d become the ‘Cumdog Millionaire’ if the move goes through.

But his farewell couldn’t have been sweeter as Cummings led Mariners to just their second A-League Grand Final triumph.

Cummings opened the scoring on 20 minutes after reacting quicker to a loose ball to fire in for 1-0. Sam Silvera made it 2-0 14 minutes later.

City, who had former Dundee United loanee Curtis Good in defence, would get one back before half-time and went on to dominate the beginning of the second half.

But a rare breakaway saw Mariners win a spot-kick and Cummings made it 3-1 on 66 minutes before repeating the trick seven minutes later after a harsh handball call.

And it turned into a rout as Beni Nkololo and Moresche goals added a fifth and sixth goal for a 6-1 victory.

Cummings’ goals made it 20 goals for the season – a record for the Mariners – and he became only the second player to score a hat-trick in the history of the Men’s Grand Final.

‘Changed my life’

Cummings told Australian broadcasters after the match: “The last dance, man! I don’t know what happened!

“We just beat the league champions, a great team, and we just beat them 6-1!

“I’m not surprised with the team we have, the hunger, the togetherness, the family, the gaffer.

Jason Cummings left Dundee in January 2021. Image: SNS.
“What a journey. I’ve been here a year-and-a-half and the gaffer has changed my life.

“My career was spiralling out of control and I’ve come here.

“I just fell in love with the Coast, man. This team, honestly.

“I’m lost for words.

“I can’t thank them enough. On the pitch, off the pitch, I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life.

“I’ve never had a manager (Nick Montgomery) believe in me like that. I’m just glad I repaid him.

“A hat-trick in the Grand Final. We’re going to party tonight!”

