Jim Goodwin opens up on Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew futures amid squad number snub

Neither Birighitti nor Mulgrew have been handed a jersey for the coming campaign

By Neil Robertson
A split image of Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew at Dundee United
Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew are free to go. Images: SNS

Dundee United duo Charlie Mulgrew and Mark Birighitti have been told they are free to find new clubs.

The senior pros both still have a year left on their deals at Tannadice.

However, boss Jim Goodwin has informed former Scotland and Celtic defender Mulgrew and Australian keeper Birighitti that their opportunities will be limited this season as the Terrors look to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Amicable discussions are continuing, albeit the message was loud and clear on Friday night when neither player was assigned a squad number for the 2022/23 season.

Charlie Mulgrew, pictured with Dundee United
A dejected Mulgrew. Image: SNS

The manager, whose side returns to competitive action against Spartans in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday, explained: “We have had a conversation with Charlie with regards to the lack of opportunities that are going to be available to him.

“We have signed Kevin Holt on that left side of defence, we have signed Ollie Denham up on loan from Cardiff, we have Ross Graham as well, our own left-sided centre-half who has come through the Academy that everybody still has high hopes for.

Charlie is understanding of the situation. He is at that stage now in his career where he can recognise the fact that he doesn’t want to be blocking up the opportunity for a young lad like Ross Graham coming through.”

Goodwin added: “Charlie is under contract, he is training with the squad at the moment. His attitude and his application to what we have done has been impeccable.

“He is a top pro, has had a fantastic career and no doubt Charlie will want to go and finish his career by playing games somewhere.”

Birighitti exit?

Birighitti is in a similar situation to Mulgrew, with the Australian’s chances set to be limited next season after new loan signing Jack Walton was handed the No.1 jersey.

Mark Birighitti concedes a goal for Dundee United at Livingston
The stopper endured a nightmare first season in Scotland. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “Mark Birighitti had a disappointing campaign, by his own standards. He was one of the top, top goalkeepers in Australia before coming to Dundee United.

“For whatever reason, last season didn’t work out for him.

“It wasn’t just on Mark Birighitti, it has to be said. It is very much a collective effort and there were a lot of below-par performances throughout the campaign.

“We have had honest discussions. We are not going to stand in his way if he finds somewhere that can offer him regular football.

“There’s been no fall-out. It is just a case of this is the direction we are going in.

Meanwhile, Ross Docherty has been named Dundee United captain ahead of the coming campaign, with Tony Watt serving as vice-skipper.

