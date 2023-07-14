Luigi Capuano: Dundee United ‘lost trust’ of fans — and we’ve made changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Luigi Capuano: Dundee United ‘lost trust’ of fans — and we’ve made changes

Capuano addressed a wide range of topics over a two part interview

Luigi Capuano speaks to Courier Sport at Tannadice
Luigi Capuano speaks to Courier Sport at Tannadice ahead of Saturday's start of a new season. Image: DCT / Kim Cessford
By Alan Temple

Luigi Capuano has acknowledged that Dundee United must regain “the trust” of disillusioned Arabs.

There was acrimony in the air as the Tangerines crashed to relegation last term, with fans railing against flawed recruitment, a passive January transfer window and two failed managerial appointments.

Capuano is adamant a period of candid reflection has taken place following a miserable campaign, resulting in a swathe of alterations ahead of the coming Championship season.

A word that’s really important is “trust”. I think we lost the trust of the fans.

Luigi Capuano

Jim Goodwin has been handed a two-year deal and, along with Capuano, will spearhead signings. Members of staff including goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe have departed along with 10 senior players.

Ex-sporting director Tony Asghar left in February.

Former Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards pictured outside Tannadice
Former skipper Ryan Edwards was among a swathe of players to depart the club. Image: SNS

The club’s deal with the University of St Andrews to utilise training facilities has been extended, while Capuano believes communication at every level of the club — particularly with owner Mark Ogren — has improved.

United also intend to announce a new finance director from out-with the football sector imminently to replace Derek Bond. 

Ultimately, however, Capuano knows that only promotion will truly heal some painful wounds.

Target

In part two of a wide-ranging interview, chief executive Capuano told Courier Sport: “In order to move forward, you have to accept accountability for decisions made last season.

“That goes for everyone: the chairman (Ogren), the board, myself and people who are no longer here.

Luigi Capuano, Dundee United CEO, is pictured on his way to Tannadice
United CEO Luigi Capuano, pictured last season. Image: SNS

“A word that’s really important is “trust”. I think we lost the trust of the fans.

“So, it’s about rebuilding that trust by showing supporters we are trying to make changes.

“If you look at the decisions being made, across the club, I honestly think they point to changes that will hopefully lead to us to promotion.

“And there is no point in skirting around this: the only objective this season is to be promoted. It would be foolish for us to say any differently.”

Food for thought

Amid a swathe of alterations, the manager is a point of consistency.

Goodwin was handed an extended deal despite losing all five of the club’s post-split fixtures, bringing the curtain down on a brief resurgence following three successive victories.

While accepting that relegation gave everyone involved “pause for thought”, the Irishman’s complete body of work was enough to convince United that he was the man to lead the rebuild.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is pictured at Tannadice
Goodwin, pictured, and Capuano have been charged with the rebuild. Image: SNS

“Did that (relegation) give us pause for thought? I think, collectively, everyone needed that,” continued Capuano. “But we broke it down, spoke to some of the players and witnessed the impact Jim had made.

“Managers get judged on is what happens on the pitch, understandably. But, as head of a department, it’s also about how you work day-to-day and manage things at the training ground, deal with the press; a lot of different things that managers do.

“Along with what he’d done in the past, we felt Jim was the right guy.”

Capuano added: “If you are asking me what the culture needs to be, first and foremost — like the people in this city — it’s a culture where everyone comes in and works hard. That’s what Jim puts across: it is non-negotiable.

“You come to your work, accept accountability and work with humility, because players who have the opportunity to play for a club like Dundee United are, in my opinion, very fortunate.”

Recruitment overhaul

Goodwin is also taking the lead on securing new signings, with Capuano confirming that former head of recruitment Sean McGee has left the club.

But Capuano is keen to emphasise that it is not a one-man band following the arrivals of Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw, Kevin Holt, Jack Walton and Ollie Denham.

Ollie Denham in action for Cardiff
Denham in action for Cardiff. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “Jim has been at two clubs where has taken on a lot of (recruitment) work, at Alloa and St Mirren. It was probably only at Aberdeen where he had a full recruitment team. So he understands these parameters.

“But I’ve been there supporting Jim every step of the way. It has been a collective effort.”

In the fullness of time, however, that department will be renewed.

“We are already having conversations but that will take a bit of time,” added Capuano, who reaffirmed Goodwin’s comments regarding the need for another striker and suggested the club may recruit “one more after that”.

“This time next year, when we are hopefully promoted, we want to be working with a recruitment team that is aiding Jim. The job gets even more difficult if you get up to the Premiership.”

Ogren anguish

Meanwhile, Capuano, who confirmed that United are “in dialogue” with goalkeeper Mark Birighitti — “Do I think a goalkeeper like Mark wants to sit on the bench? Or maybe not even on the bench? I doubt it” — insists owner Ogren is “re-energised”.

He added: “We have a weekly standing call and speak every day; Jim is the same. That has probably been a change in the dynamic; the manager is speaking more regularly with the owner.

The three of us are having an open, honest dialogue is really vital.

The American businessman attended United’s ill-fated final two games of last season, cutting a morose figure as the club slipped back to where it started under his tenure.

Mark Ogren, centre, and CEO Luigi Capuano, right, look on in anguish in Dingwall.
Owner Mark Ogren, centre, and CEO Luigi Capuano, right, look on in anguish in Dingwall. Image: SNS

“I think it’s maybe underestimated just how much he hurt,“ added Capuano.

“Over the four-and-a-half years at Dundee United, he has grown to genuinely love the city, the fans and everything the club stands for — the history, the staff; everything.

“I think that’s why he is re-energised and focused on supporting myself, the manager and creating the best opportunity to get promoted.”

