Luigi Capuano: Dundee United ‘lost trust’ of fans — and we’ve made changes

Luigi Capuano has acknowledged that Dundee United must regain “the trust” of disillusioned Arabs.

There was acrimony in the air as the Tangerines crashed to relegation last term, with fans railing against flawed recruitment, a passive January transfer window and two failed managerial appointments.

Capuano is adamant a period of candid reflection has taken place following a miserable campaign, resulting in a swathe of alterations ahead of the coming Championship season.

Jim Goodwin has been handed a two-year deal and, along with Capuano, will spearhead signings. Members of staff including goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe have departed along with 10 senior players.

Ex-sporting director Tony Asghar left in February.

The club’s deal with the University of St Andrews to utilise training facilities has been extended, while Capuano believes communication at every level of the club — particularly with owner Mark Ogren — has improved.

United also intend to announce a new finance director from out-with the football sector imminently to replace Derek Bond.

Ultimately, however, Capuano knows that only promotion will truly heal some painful wounds.

Target

In part two of a wide-ranging interview, chief executive Capuano told Courier Sport: “In order to move forward, you have to accept accountability for decisions made last season.

“That goes for everyone: the chairman (Ogren), the board, myself and people who are no longer here.

“A word that’s really important is “trust”. I think we lost the trust of the fans.

“So, it’s about rebuilding that trust by showing supporters we are trying to make changes.

“If you look at the decisions being made, across the club, I honestly think they point to changes that will hopefully lead to us to promotion.

“And there is no point in skirting around this: the only objective this season is to be promoted. It would be foolish for us to say any differently.”

Food for thought

Amid a swathe of alterations, the manager is a point of consistency.

Goodwin was handed an extended deal despite losing all five of the club’s post-split fixtures, bringing the curtain down on a brief resurgence following three successive victories.

While accepting that relegation gave everyone involved “pause for thought”, the Irishman’s complete body of work was enough to convince United that he was the man to lead the rebuild.

“Did that (relegation) give us pause for thought? I think, collectively, everyone needed that,” continued Capuano. “But we broke it down, spoke to some of the players and witnessed the impact Jim had made.

“Managers get judged on is what happens on the pitch, understandably. But, as head of a department, it’s also about how you work day-to-day and manage things at the training ground, deal with the press; a lot of different things that managers do.

“Along with what he’d done in the past, we felt Jim was the right guy.”

Capuano added: “If you are asking me what the culture needs to be, first and foremost — like the people in this city — it’s a culture where everyone comes in and works hard. That’s what Jim puts across: it is non-negotiable.

“You come to your work, accept accountability and work with humility, because players who have the opportunity to play for a club like Dundee United are, in my opinion, very fortunate.”

Recruitment overhaul

Goodwin is also taking the lead on securing new signings, with Capuano confirming that former head of recruitment Sean McGee has left the club.

But Capuano is keen to emphasise that it is not a one-man band following the arrivals of Ross Docherty, Liam Grimshaw, Kevin Holt, Jack Walton and Ollie Denham.

He added: “Jim has been at two clubs where has taken on a lot of (recruitment) work, at Alloa and St Mirren. It was probably only at Aberdeen where he had a full recruitment team. So he understands these parameters.

“But I’ve been there supporting Jim every step of the way. It has been a collective effort.”

In the fullness of time, however, that department will be renewed.

“We are already having conversations but that will take a bit of time,” added Capuano, who reaffirmed Goodwin’s comments regarding the need for another striker and suggested the club may recruit “one more after that”.

“This time next year, when we are hopefully promoted, we want to be working with a recruitment team that is aiding Jim. The job gets even more difficult if you get up to the Premiership.”

Ogren anguish

Meanwhile, Capuano, who confirmed that United are “in dialogue” with goalkeeper Mark Birighitti — “Do I think a goalkeeper like Mark wants to sit on the bench? Or maybe not even on the bench? I doubt it” — insists owner Ogren is “re-energised”.

He added: “We have a weekly standing call and speak every day; Jim is the same. That has probably been a change in the dynamic; the manager is speaking more regularly with the owner.

“The three of us are having an open, honest dialogue is really vital.”

The American businessman attended United’s ill-fated final two games of last season, cutting a morose figure as the club slipped back to where it started under his tenure.

“I think it’s maybe underestimated just how much he hurt,“ added Capuano.

“Over the four-and-a-half years at Dundee United, he has grown to genuinely love the city, the fans and everything the club stands for — the history, the staff; everything.

“I think that’s why he is re-energised and focused on supporting myself, the manager and creating the best opportunity to get promoted.”