EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says ‘it was always Dundee for me’ this summer as he targets Premiership place

The prospect of leaving boyhood club Dundee never entered Fin Robertson’s head at the end of last season.

Like the vast majority of the Dens Park squad, Robertson’s contract expired following their Championship victory.

The wait for news on whether there would be a new deal or not went on and on into the summer following the departure of manager Gary Bowyer and the search for his replacement.

For some players that would have brought itchy feet, a need to get the future sorted out.

But Robertson was waiting for the call from Dundee – and wasted no time in putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal when it finally arrived.

“Pretty much as soon as I got asked it was always Dundee for me,” he exclusively told Courier Sport.

“Always.

“I’d never be anywhere else.

“I just want to play for Dundee in the Premiership.

“As soon as that opportunity came, it was a no-brainer. It’s a massive opportunity and I’ve got to do all I can to get into that team.”

‘Fresh start’

Despite having been on the first-team scene since 2019, Robertson is not yet 21-years-old.

And despite his youth, the midfielder is already on his fourth manager at Dens Park in Tony Docherty.

A new boss, however, brings new opportunity and Robertson is determined to do everything he can to take that.

“I’m feeling good. I had some good time off after a good season last year for the team,” he added.

“I’ve come in with an open mind, it’s a fresh start for everyone.

“I’ve just given my all so far and I’m feeling sharp. I think my performances on the pitch have been pretty good so I just need to keep going.”

Left wing

Among the pre-season performances have been a change in position after Robertson stepped in to great effect at left wing against Bray Wanderers.

He laid on four goals that night in Ireland and was used in that role once more in the latter stages of Wednesday’s victory at Arbroath.

Robertson revealed it brought back old memories as he bids to impress his new manager.

“Against Bray, Tiff had a slight knock so the gaffer told me I was playing off the left,” he added.

“I was a wee bit surprised but years and years ago I played there for my Sunday boys’ team.

“I got to grips with it pretty quick and picked up a few assists which helped.

“It’s good to be able to play in more than one position. Being versatile means you hope the gaffer can trust you to play elsewhere.

“That’s a positive for me because all you want is a manager who puts his faith in you to go out and do a job.

“The manager has been really good, I’ve really liked it. Everything is really positive.

“It’s been brilliant so far.”

Young team

Robertson is one of a host of academy products in Docherty’s team at Dens Park.

He and Josh Mulligan made their first-team debuts together in May 2019 while the likes of Max Anderson, Harry Sharp and Lyall Cameron have all come through the ranks together.

Keeping that core of local talent together was another big factor for Robertson when the new contract was laid in front of him.

He added: “There’s still maybe four or five of us who played since the U/18s. Some even younger.

“Having those relationships on the pitch are great, you just know what they are going to do.

“For me, I love playing with Max because it think we complement each other pretty well. Little one-twos round the corner and stuff like that.

“You just know he is thinking the same as you.”

Robertson’s next task is to take on his old side Cove Rangers in a friendly on Saturday before the competitive campaign begins at Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday.