EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says ‘it was always Dundee for me’ this summer as he targets Premiership place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says ‘it was always Dundee for me’ this summer as he targets Premiership place

The Dens Park academy product is enjoying life under new boss Gary Bowyer.

Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
By George Cran

The prospect of leaving boyhood club Dundee never entered Fin Robertson’s head at the end of last season.

Like the vast majority of the Dens Park squad, Robertson’s contract expired following their Championship victory.

The wait for news on whether there would be a new deal or not went on and on into the summer following the departure of manager Gary Bowyer and the search for his replacement.

For some players that would have brought itchy feet, a need to get the future sorted out.

But Robertson was waiting for the call from Dundee – and wasted no time in putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal when it finally arrived.

Dundee's Fin Robertson
Fin Robertson in action against Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young

“Pretty much as soon as I got asked it was always Dundee for me,” he exclusively told Courier Sport.

“Always.

“I’d never be anywhere else.

“I just want to play for Dundee in the Premiership.

“As soon as that opportunity came, it was a no-brainer. It’s a massive opportunity and I’ve got to do all I can to get into that team.”

‘Fresh start’

Despite having been on the first-team scene since 2019, Robertson is not yet 21-years-old.

And despite his youth, the midfielder is already on his fourth manager at Dens Park in Tony Docherty.

A new boss, however, brings new opportunity and Robertson is determined to do everything he can to take that.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“I’m feeling good. I had some good time off after a good season last year for the team,” he added.

“I’ve come in with an open mind, it’s a fresh start for everyone.

“I’ve just given my all so far and I’m feeling sharp. I think my performances on the pitch have been pretty good so I just need to keep going.”

Left wing

Among the pre-season performances have been a change in position after Robertson stepped in to great effect at left wing against Bray Wanderers.

He laid on four goals that night in Ireland and was used in that role once more in the latter stages of Wednesday’s victory at Arbroath.

Robertson revealed it brought back old memories as he bids to impress his new manager.

“Against Bray, Tiff had a slight knock so the gaffer told me I was playing off the left,” he added.

Zach Robinson celebrates with Fin Robertson.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson thanks Fin Robertson after finding the net against Bray Wanderers. Image: David Young

“I was a wee bit surprised but years and years ago I played there for my Sunday boys’ team.

“I got to grips with it pretty quick and picked up a few assists which helped.

“It’s good to be able to play in more than one position. Being versatile means you hope the gaffer can trust you to play elsewhere.

“That’s a positive for me because all you want is a manager who puts his faith in you to go out and do a job.

“The manager has been really good, I’ve really liked it. Everything is really positive.

“It’s been brilliant so far.”

Young team

Robertson is one of a host of academy products in Docherty’s team at Dens Park.

Robertson celebrates scoring last season with Lyall Cameron, Max Anderson and departed club captain Ryan Sweeney. Image: SNS

He and Josh Mulligan made their first-team debuts together in May 2019 while the likes of Max Anderson, Harry Sharp and Lyall Cameron have all come through the ranks together.

Keeping that core of local talent together was another big factor for Robertson when the new contract was laid in front of him.

He added: “There’s still maybe four or five of us who played since the U/18s. Some even younger.

“Having those relationships on the pitch are great, you just know what they are going to do.

“For me, I love playing with Max because it think we complement each other pretty well. Little one-twos round the corner and stuff like that.

“You just know he is thinking the same as you.”

Robertson’s next task is to take on his old side Cove Rangers in a friendly on Saturday before the competitive campaign begins at Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Jon McCracken joined on loan from Norwich City. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty discusses Jon McCracken impact as he praises Dee youngster
Malachi Boateng spent last season at Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase loan signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng
Dundee's Phil Roberts is taken out on the edge of the penalty area by Javi Garcia. Image: SNS.
When Dundee and Man City went head-to-head for Angus Trophy Centre Cup
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty says Dundee are 'going in the right direction' after Arbroath win as…
Max Anderson challenges Arbroath's Mark Stowe. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points as penalty save earns Dark Blues victory at Arbroath
Tony Docherty met the media on Monday at his unveiling. Image; Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty confirms green light for Mexican pair Antonio Portales and Diego…
Barry Smith
Dundee legend Barry Smith leaves Canadian side York United
Pierre Reedy made his debut for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Is he still a Dundee player? The peculiar case of Pierre Reedy
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Reilly on chasing his dream at Dundee, keeping the move everyone knew…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee hoping for speedy Diego Pineda arrival as Tony Docherty continues search for new…