Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United finance director Derek Bond to depart in major Tannadice shake-up

United have placed an advert as they search for Bond's successor

By Alan Temple
Bond is to leave United. Image: Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Bond is to leave United. Image: Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson

Derek Bond is to leave his position as finance director of Dundee United.

Bond joined United in December 2018 following Mark Ogren’s Tannadice takeover and was one of ex-sporting director Tony Asghar’s most trusted colleagues.

Asghar departed the Tangerines on February following furious fan protests.

And a further shake-up will now see Bond walk away from the club, with United already inviting applications for the post.

Bond, a partner at an eponymous chartered accountants, has also held roles in sports consultancy — previously working alongside Asghar — and equity investment.

Dundee United finance director Derek Bond. Image: DC Thomson

The Terrors have recently advertised for high-profile positions within their commercial sector and facilities department in a bid to strengthen behind the scenes.

And non-executive director David Dorward MBE stepped down from the United board in December 2022, citing an increased commitment to local charity work.

Chief executive Luigi Capuano addressed changes at Tannadice during an exclusive interview following Jim Goodwin’s appointment as manager.

Meanwhile, there is continued interest in a buyout from local business figures, as reported by Courier Sport in February.

On the pitch, United are in a fight for Premiership survival which will have have an obvious knock-on affect to the financial outlook at the club as they search for Bond’s successor.

Without a league win since January 2, the Terrors are six points adrift of the guaranteed safety of 10th place.

They host Hibernian on Sunday.

