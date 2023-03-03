EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks Tony Asghar exit, Mark Ogren AGM comments and Jim Goodwin draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano has accepted that anxious Arabs feel “let down” by the Tannadice travails this season.

However, he has urged supporters to throw their weight behind new head coach Jim Goodwin and the players — even if they have some lingering dissatisfaction with the board of directors.

In a wide-ranging interview with Courier Sport, the Terrors CEO addressed Goodwin’s appointment, owner Mark Ogren’s AGM appearance, being on a third boss in one campaign and whether Tony Asghar has any residual influence at United.

Arguably the most dramatic fortnight since Ogren’s takeover in 2018 has seen protests against former sporting director Asghar — followed by his resignation — and the departure of Liam Fox.

For the moment, however, all focus falls upon Goodwin’s first match in charge against Aberdeen on Saturday night as the Tangerines seek to eat into a four-point gap to safety.

“Everyone can understand the fans aren’t happy,” said Capuano. “It would be silly to say anything else. We fully understand that the supporters feel let down; feel that their team is in a position it shouldn’t be.

“But I would ask the fans to do what they do — which is come out and support the team through thick and thin. Support the players and Jim (Goodwin) and, collectively, we can hopefully get as many points as we can.

“Whether they support me, or the board? That’s not something we are even thinking about.

“But it’s really important that they back the players.”

Failure?

Goodwin has been appointed on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Twelve games to salvage United’s Premiership status and, one suspects, put himself in pole position for an extended contract.

The United board discussed the position with ex-Tannadice boss Craig Levein but alighted on the Irishman — mere five weeks after being axed by Aberdeen.

“We took a number of factors into consideration for Jim,” continued Capuano. “He has a strong knowledge of the teams in this league and has managed against them very recently.

“That, coupled with him as an individual, and his willingness to take this role — understanding that it’s 12 games and he’s up for the challenge — the board felt Jim was the right man from the candidates we spoke to.”

Asked whether being on a third manager in one season must be considered a tangible failure of the United board, Capuano added: “That’s a difficult question to answer. Sitting bottom of the league, any decisions that have been made from the summer until now will be scrutinised.

“Internally, you always reflect. Every decision we make is with the best intentions for the football club.

“People will look to apportion blame to individuals but it’s really important to recognise that this is a collective effort. There are people in positions who make certain decisions but, even looking at the appointment of Jim, it was one made by the board; a joint effort.”

Innuendo

More than any other, the man blamed for United’s woes this season — in the eyes of many supporters, certainly — was Asghar, who this week stepped down as sporting director.

And Capuano has dismissed “innuendo” that Asghar will continue to wield influence at Tannadice, despite the pair working together prior to arriving at United.

Capuano has occupied operational roles with the Scottish FA, SPFL and UEFA, and believes he is more than capable of being his own man as Tannadice CEO.

Asked whether Asghar remains involved with United in any way, Capuano replied “no”, before adding: “I think there is a lot of innuendo from the outside — but I am employed by the football club.

“As an individual, I worked with Tony many years ago, but I have been in this industry for 16 years.

“It’s easy to say: “Luigi is there because Tony brought him in”. I was hired by Mark Ogren and the board. I have been in football for a long time and should be judged on the merits of what I do day-to-day.

“Some CEO’s are very vocal. Others are more reserved. I’m someone who, for the last 18 months, has been in the background. But a LOT of stuff gets done at the club that fans don’t see and it has been me leading that.”

Capuano confirmed that there are no plans to hire a successor to Asghar as sporting director between now and the summer.

Out of context

Meanwhile, Capuano moved to assuage the fears of any fans who were left under the impression that Ogren was ambivalent regarding the prospect of relegation.

Reports following the club’s AGM suggested he had played down the impact of slipping into the Championship because they would bounce straight back up; something recent history suggests is an onerous challenge.

“That was taken out of context,” said Capuano. “There had been a lot of things in the press and fans talking about: if this club gets relegated, what next?

“What Mark was trying to do was assure the fans he is committed to the football club. That’s what he was trying to get across.”

He added: “But that’s NOT a case of anyone thinking, “you know what, even if we do get relegated, the owner says it’s not about that”.

“The people who have been at this football club since Mark Ogren took over have worked extremely hard to make Dundee United a Premiership club.

“Even putting aside the financial situation at the point of takeover; the club as a whole. There was no infrastructure there. It wasn’t in the best place, operationally. The work done has been vast and we don’t want that to be for nothing.

“Everyone is doing everything they can to make sure this club stays in the Premiership.”