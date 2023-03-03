EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks Tony Asghar exit, Mark Ogren AGM comments and Jim Goodwin draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks Tony Asghar exit, Mark Ogren AGM comments and Jim Goodwin draw

By Alan Temple
March 3 2023, 12.30pm
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano; Image: DUFC.

Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano has accepted that anxious Arabs feel “let down” by the Tannadice travails this season.

However, he has urged supporters to throw their weight behind new head coach Jim Goodwin and the players — even if they have some lingering dissatisfaction with the board of directors.

In a wide-ranging interview with Courier Sport, the Terrors CEO addressed Goodwin’s appointment, owner Mark Ogren’s AGM appearance, being on a third boss in one campaign and whether Tony Asghar has any residual influence at United.

Arguably the most dramatic fortnight since Ogren’s takeover in 2018 has seen protests against former sporting director Asghar — followed by his resignation — and the departure of Liam Fox.

For the moment, however, all focus falls upon Goodwin’s first match in charge against Aberdeen on Saturday night as the Tangerines seek to eat into a four-point gap to safety.

Goodwin in the spotlight. Image: SNS

“Everyone can understand the fans aren’t happy,” said Capuano. “It would be silly to say anything else. We fully understand that the supporters feel let down; feel that their team is in a position it shouldn’t be.

“But I would ask the fans to do what they do — which is come out and support the team through thick and thin. Support the players and Jim (Goodwin) and, collectively, we can hopefully get as many points as we can.

“Whether they support me, or the board? That’s not something we are even thinking about.

“But it’s really important that they back the players.”

Failure?

Goodwin has been appointed on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Twelve games to salvage United’s Premiership status and, one suspects, put himself in pole position for an extended contract.

The United board discussed the position with ex-Tannadice boss Craig Levein but alighted on the Irishman — mere five weeks after being axed by Aberdeen.

Levein held talks with the United board. Image: SNS

“We took a number of factors into consideration for Jim,” continued Capuano. “He has a strong knowledge of the teams in this league and has managed against them very recently.

“That, coupled with him as an individual, and his willingness to take this role — understanding that it’s 12 games and he’s up for the challenge — the board felt Jim was the right man from the candidates we spoke to.”

Asked whether being on a third manager in one season must be considered a tangible failure of the United board, Capuano added: “That’s a difficult question to answer. Sitting bottom of the league, any decisions that have been made from the summer until now will be scrutinised.

“Internally, you always reflect. Every decision we make is with the best intentions for the football club.

“People will look to apportion blame to individuals but it’s really important to recognise that this is a collective effort. There are people in positions who make certain decisions but, even looking at the appointment of Jim, it was one made by the board; a joint effort.”

Innuendo

More than any other, the man blamed for United’s woes this season — in the eyes of many supporters, certainly — was Asghar, who this week stepped down as sporting director.

And Capuano has dismissed “innuendo” that Asghar will continue to wield influence at Tannadice, despite the pair working together prior to arriving at United.

Capuano has occupied operational roles with the Scottish FA, SPFL and UEFA, and believes he is more than capable of being his own man as Tannadice CEO.

Capuano, far left, and Asghar, far right

Asked whether Asghar remains involved with United in any way, Capuano replied “no”, before adding: “I think there is a lot of innuendo from the outside — but I am employed by the football club.

“As an individual, I worked with Tony many years ago, but I have been in this industry for 16 years.

“It’s easy to say: “Luigi is there because Tony brought him in”. I was hired by Mark Ogren and the board. I have been in football for a long time and should be judged on the merits of what I do day-to-day.

“Some CEO’s are very vocal. Others are more reserved. I’m someone who, for the last 18 months, has been in the background. But a LOT of stuff gets done at the club that fans don’t see and it has been me leading that.”

Capuano confirmed that there are no plans to hire a successor to Asghar as sporting director between now and the summer.

Out of context

Meanwhile, Capuano moved to assuage the fears of any fans who were left under the impression that Ogren was ambivalent regarding the prospect of relegation.

Reports following the club’s AGM suggested he had played down the impact of slipping into the Championship because they would bounce straight back up; something recent history suggests is an onerous challenge.

Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren at Tannadice
Ogren recently addressed shareholders at the United AGM. Image: SNS

“That was taken out of context,” said Capuano. “There had been a lot of things in the press and fans talking about: if this club gets relegated, what next?

“What Mark was trying to do was assure the fans he is committed to the football club. That’s what he was trying to get across.”

He added: “But that’s NOT a case of anyone thinking, “you know what, even if we do get relegated, the owner says it’s not about that”.

“The people who have been at this football club since Mark Ogren took over have worked extremely hard to make Dundee United a Premiership club.

“Even putting aside the financial situation at the point of takeover; the club as a whole. There was no infrastructure there. It wasn’t in the best place, operationally. The work done has been vast and we don’t want that to be for nothing.

“Everyone is doing everything they can to make sure this club stays in the Premiership.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Jim Goodwin has been unveiled as Dundee United's new manager. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
Mark Ogren. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Jim Spence-Mark Ogren phone call that sheds light on Dundee United owner's mood…
New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin taking training at St Andrews on Thursday morning. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin at Dundee United: 5 top priorities for new Tannadice boss
2
Post Thumbnail
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Jim Goodwin confirmed as new Dundee United manager
8
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United 'merge' tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
MacDonald paid tribute to his former coach Billy Thomson. Images: SNS.
Jamie MacDonald pays tribute to 'sorely missed' Billy Thomson as Raith Rovers stalwart reflects…

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Lyse Doucet (left) and Vanessa Collingridge with the Mungo Park Medal in Perth. Image: RSGS
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, February 25 Picture shows; Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
Icicle Works leader Ian McNabb will play to a packed Backstage at the Green in Kinross next week.
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Mary Cassatt's At the Opera, 1878.
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
Craig Smart (right) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad's death in road crossing tragedy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented