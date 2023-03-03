Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter Road exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter Road exit

By Alan Temple
March 3 2023, 7.30am Updated: March 3 2023, 12.37pm
Jim Goodwin.
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS

It is one of the most visually arresting images of the Scottish football season so far.

A forlorn Jim Goodwin, traipsing across the Easter Road turf moments after being relieved of his duties as Aberdeen manager following a 6-0 defeat against Hibernian.

Goodwin, satchel in hand, hops over the advertising hoarding — the beaming face of Sunshine the Leith Lynx adding to the incongruity.

The end of his 10-month rein in the Granite City.

Jim Goodwin.
Goodwin makes the long walk at Easter Road. Image: SNS

He smiles: “There was a lot said about walking across the pitch at Easter Road but, unfortunately, that is where I was parked.

“Some of the videos I have been sent have been dramatised and it looks like something from a Hollywood movie. I can assure you, I was just looking for the quickest route to my car and the steward pointed me in that direction!”

No hiding place

That capitulation in Edinburgh was the denouement of an atrocious 10 days for the Dons.

A 5-0 defeat at Tynecastle against Hearts, a 1-0 reverse to West of Scotland League side Darvel in the Scottish Cup — arguably the worst result in Aberdeen’s history — and then the final straw in Leith.

“It’s hard to put your finger on why that happened,” Goodwin continued. “I could sit here and talk about individual results and performances.

“Against Celtic, we were three minutes away from taking a point. Against Rangers we lost goals in the 95th and 97th minute. If we’d taken four points from those two games, I don’t think I’d be sitting here, frankly.

“I had a terrible week as Aberdeen manager. The last week prior to losing my job was a disaster. There’s no hiding from that.

“To lose those games in the manner we did was the hardest thing for me. That was what hurt the most.

“But I don’t blame the players and I don’t blame the directors — it was on me. It was my team and I take accountability.”

‘Fight and scrap’

Discussing his dismissal publicly for the first time, Goodwin added: “Of course, there was a lot of hurt and disappointment but there wasn’t a lot of anger.

“I have no ill-feeling towards Dave Cormack (chairman) and Steven Gunn (director of football operations). I have taken responsibility for what happened. For whatever reason, for the last couple of weeks I couldn’t get the boys going again.”

Goodwin was unveiled to the media on Thursday. Image: SNS

While keen to emphasise the lessons he learned at Pittodrie, there has been scarce time for Goodwin to rest and rehabilitate following that “disaster” finale to his tenure with the Dons.

“This opportunity came around a lot quicker than I anticipated,” he acknowledged. “It would’ve been easier for me to sit at home and put my feet up for a couple of months. But that’s not in my nature.

“I want to be involved in the game, and there’s nothing better than this type of challenge — where you’ve got to fight and scrap for every point.”

Long-term future on the back-burner

Should Goodwin work his magic and secure Premiership survival, he would become firm favourite to take the reins on a more long-term basis alongside his incoming assistant manager Lee Sharp.

His initial deal is only until the end of the current campaign, at which point the situation will be re-evaluated.

Jim Goodwin chats to United coach David Bowman
Jim Goodwin chats to United coach David Bowman. Image: SNS

For me, there is no long-term,” said Goodwin. “It is a short term objective, initially.

“It is 12 games and we start with an incredibly difficult one on Saturday (against Aberdeen). That is where my mind is just now.

“If we get the job done and manage to survive and there is the opportunity to talk about a longer term thing, then we will have those conversations.”

He added: “In my own head, and among my staff, I have a number (of points) and we have to get there as quickly as possible.

“The league is very tight. Look at seventh down to where we are — two or three wins on the bounce, and you can catapult your way up the table.

That has to be the mindset; nobody feeling sorry for themselves. Everybody knows what is required and this is too big a club to be in the position that it is in.”

