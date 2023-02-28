Dundee United risk ‘sleepwalking’ to relegation as fan fury is ‘echoed in dressing room’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Smith admits Dundee United run the risk of “sleepwalking” to the Championship unless they get their act together.

The Tangerines are four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership following a chastening 4-0 defeat against Ross County.

United’s plight is precarious with just 12 games left to play — and there was little sign of the battling qualities required during their capitulation in Dingwall.

Smith is the first to accept that his words may fall on deaf ears among a fanbase that has heard it all before this season, but he is adamant the Terrors MUST get to the bottom of their malaise. Now.

“If you aren’t looking at that performance on Saturday and feeling frustrated, disappointed and embarrassed then there is something wrong,” said Smith.

“We speak to the press during the week and the boys are saying the same thing — but now it’s about putting that into action because, in the last few weeks, we haven’t shown enough.

“Unless we turn it around quickly, we are going to be sleepwalking our way to finishing bottom.

“We need to get our heads together and find out what is going wrong, why it is going wrong, and put it right.”

Lift

In a damning assessment, captain Ryan Edwards stated his belief that County “wanted it more” on Saturday.

“That’s not a good thing to be levelled at a group of players; to hear that another team — in the same situation as you — wanted it more,” he continued.

“We need to stop conceding the sort of goals we do and give ourselves a chance.

“We can only build confidence in games by giving ourselves a platform. They got a lift from the first goal and we went the opposite way.”

Frustration

As a miserable afternoon for United unfolded in the Highlands, there were vociferous chants calling for sporting director Tony Asghar and head coach Liam Fox to step down.

Fox departed by mutual consent 24 hours later.

▶️ Another goalkeeping error opened the scoring as Dundee United lost 4-0 to Ross County in the #cinchPrem! Thoughts on the game, Dundee United and Ross County fans? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/e4lkn7HvMA — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 25, 2023

Speaking prior to Fox’s exit, Smith added: “Our fans make their feelings known.

“They do it in a positive way when the team are doing well. They also do it when they aren’t happy. We feel that and we feel their frustration. It is echoed in the dressing room.”

And Smith, part of the United side that won promotion from the Championship in 2019, is desperate to ensure all of the good work in the last four years is not undone in one disastrous season.

“I came in when this club was in the Championship and it has only been an upward trajectory,” he added. “We won the Championship, solidified in the Premiership and then qualified for Europe.

“The club has only moved in a positive direction.

“So, we don’t want to throw all that away, especially given how hard we have worked to get to this level. We need to sort this out, fast.”