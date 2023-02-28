Dundee belief still high, insists Gary Bowyer, as he reveals team news for crunch Partick Thistle clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s belief hasn’t faded, insists manager Gary Bowyer, despite an indifferent run of form.

The Dark Blues welcome Partick Thistle to Dens Park on Tuesday aiming to grab just a third league victory in 2023.

In seven Championship games since the turn of the year, Bowyer’s side have dropped 12 points and allowed Queen’s Park to open up a four-point gap at the top.

That can be cut to one with success over the Jags and the Dens Park boss is keen to see much of Saturday’s performance against Inverness again this time around, though with added cutting edge.

Players care about the badge

“What was impressive after the game was the players recognising how well they’d played but the frustration with not getting the outcome,” Bowyer said.

“They trained on Monday with the belief and confidence still high.

“Rightly so, it should be. We had two efforts hit the woodwork and the offside is just incredible.

“But the belief is still there.

“From a supporter’s point of view, I’d be more concerned if the team wasn’t creating anything and it wasn’t having a go.

“None of that can be levelled at us.

“This group are an honest, hard-working group who care about the badge on the shirt.

“And they are having a go but we all know we have to improve that bit in the final third and be a bit better in our defensive third.”

Team news

Bowyer has plenty of options at his disposal as well with the likes of Shaun Byrne, Fin Robertson, Sam Fisher and Ian Lawlor not making the matchday squad on Saturday.

And the Dundee boss is keen to keep the players with the shirt right now on their toes.

“We have one or two bumps and bruises but we should be all right in terms of injuries,” the manager added.

“It’s been rare for us this season but we have lots of options on the bench now. I was really pleased with the time we got into Zach Robinson on Saturday.

“Luke Hannant showed what a good player he is as well.

“There are people there who, if we don’t think players are performing at the levels, we can make a change.

“But we are ready to go again, the players have come in in good spirits after Saturday.

“We are looking to repeat the positive performance from Saturday but obviously with a different outcome.”