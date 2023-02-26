3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee let yet more points slip away after a hugely frustrating afternoon at home to Inverness.

As has been the case for much of the season, the Dark Blues had no problem creating chances but a major one finishing them off.

Whether it was a refereeing decision, hitting the woodwork or being denied by Mark Ridgers, Gary Bowyer’s side did more than enough to win this game.

But come the final whistle they only had one goal to show for their dominant display. And only one point.

So what do we take from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Inverness?

Reffing hell

Frustration with the officials can certainly be taken for Dundee.

Boss Bowyer was straight onto the decisions by Chris Graham and his team in his post-match comments.

After seeing the video, particularly of Lyall Cameron’s disallowed goal, it’s no wonder.

There were complaints about the foul given for Lee Ashcroft’s disallowed header in the first half.

But dismay at the Cameron decision.

With the score at 1-1, the error from the linesman was a major one.

Miles on pic.twitter.com/IW610tB9sK — Dens Park Choir 🇨🇷 (@DensParkChoir) February 25, 2023

Cameron was clearly onside as Zach Robinson threaded a wonderful throughball between the Inverness defenders.

However, the flag went up quickly and cut celebrations short.

Post-match anyone of a Dundee persuasion was furious to be denied a valid goal.

Ruthless or toothless?

It’s certainly the latter of those two options right now.

Because, despite the fury at the officials, the Dark Blues could and should have won the game later on.

Aside from those two disallowed goals there were good chances for Paul McMullan, two for Josh Mulligan and the bar was rattled twice in the space of a minute.

Jordan McGhee had a good game in the middle of the park and was inches away from capping that performance with a goal on 83 minutes.

Then on 84 minutes good play from Luke Hannant on the left found Cameron in the middle and his header also cannoned back off the bar.

The chances were there to win this one. Chances were there to get something at Morton last time, chances there to beat Hamilton, to prevent defeat to Arbroath and give Raith a pasting in the Challenge Cup only to lose out on penalties.

For Dundee to realise their aims this season, they are going to have to start scoring some goals.

Queen’s Park have scored 12 more than the Dark Blues this season. A big reason why they top the table.

Title race

Last week, Dundee’s slip at Morton wasn’t punished. Queen’s Park weren’t about to make that mistake again.

They duly dispatched Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park 4-1 to open a four-point lead on the Dark Blues and seven on Ayr and Ton.

Dundee do have their game in hand to play on Tuesday at home to Partick Thistle.

Endure another frustrating night at Dens in that one and there will be some real catching up to do.

We are into the business end of the season now and dropped points take on extra significance.

If Dundee seriously have designs on being champions come May, they have to start playing like it.