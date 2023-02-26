3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness draw

By George Cran
February 26 2023, 8.00am
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee let yet more points slip away after a hugely frustrating afternoon at home to Inverness.

As has been the case for much of the season, the Dark Blues had no problem creating chances but a major one finishing them off.

Whether it was a refereeing decision, hitting the woodwork or being denied by Mark Ridgers, Gary Bowyer’s side did more than enough to win this game.

But come the final whistle they only had one goal to show for their dominant display. And only one point.

So what do we take from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Inverness?

Reffing hell

Frustration with the officials can certainly be taken for Dundee.

Boss Bowyer was straight onto the decisions by Chris Graham and his team in his post-match comments.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.

After seeing the video, particularly of Lyall Cameron’s disallowed goal, it’s no wonder.

There were complaints about the foul given for Lee Ashcroft’s disallowed header in the first half.

But dismay at the Cameron decision.

With the score at 1-1, the error from the linesman was a major one.

Cameron was clearly onside as Zach Robinson threaded a wonderful throughball between the Inverness defenders.

However, the flag went up quickly and cut celebrations short.

Post-match anyone of a Dundee persuasion was furious to be denied a valid goal.

Ruthless or toothless?

It’s certainly the latter of those two options right now.

Because, despite the fury at the officials, the Dark Blues could and should have won the game later on.

Aside from those two disallowed goals there were good chances for Paul McMullan, two for Josh Mulligan and the bar was rattled twice in the space of a minute.

Frustrated Dundee players at full-time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Jordan McGhee had a good game in the middle of the park and was inches away from capping that performance with a goal on 83 minutes.

Then on 84 minutes good play from Luke Hannant on the left found Cameron in the middle and his header also cannoned back off the bar.

The chances were there to win this one. Chances were there to get something at Morton last time, chances there to beat Hamilton, to prevent defeat to Arbroath and give Raith a pasting in the Challenge Cup only to lose out on penalties.

Lyall Cameron finds the net before the flag goes up incorrectly. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

For Dundee to realise their aims this season, they are going to have to start scoring some goals.

Queen’s Park have scored 12 more than the Dark Blues this season. A big reason why they top the table.

Title race

Last week, Dundee’s slip at Morton wasn’t punished. Queen’s Park weren’t about to make that mistake again.

They duly dispatched Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park 4-1 to open a four-point lead on the Dark Blues and seven on Ayr and Ton.

Connor Shields celebrates making it 4-1 for Queen’s Park at Hamilton. Image: SNS.

Dundee do have their game in hand to play on Tuesday at home to Partick Thistle.

Endure another frustrating night at Dens in that one and there will be some real catching up to do.

We are into the business end of the season now and dropped points take on extra significance.

If Dundee seriously have designs on being champions come May, they have to start playing like it.

