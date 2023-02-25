Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee misses prove costly in Inverness draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee fell four points behind leaders Queen’s Park in the Championship title race after a frustrating home draw with Inverness.

The Dark Blues dominated much of the game but saw a host of missed chances come back to haunt them.

Zach Robinson celebrated his first start since mid-November with an early penalty, stroking home after winning the spot-kick himself.

However, Caley Thistle battled back to 1-1 shortly after the break after Cammy Harper’s deflected effort.

Gary Bowyer’s side would see two goals ruled out before hitting the bar twice in the closing stages.

But no winner could be found as the Spiders extended their lead at the top of the table.

Key moments

The first goalie in action was Dundee’s Adam Legzdins – and what a key save it was too.

Cammy Harper had already enjoyed one afternoon at Dens Park this season with a brace earlier in the campaign and almost added another as his header was sent goalwards.

Lezgdins, however, stretched out his entire frame to keep it out.

Less than five minutes later the Dark Blues were in front. Jordan McGhee flicked a header in behind the defence and Robinson was quickest to the ball.

Brought down by Danny Devine, Robinson dusted himself off to roll the ball into the corner with Mark Ridgers going the wrong way.

Dundee would go on to dominate the opening half but couldn’t get the second goal, Paul McMullan going close and Lee Ashcroft seeing a header disallowed.

That would come back to bite early in the second half as Inverness broke.

Harper did get his goal after the break but enjoyed a huge stroke of luck as his effort took a big deflection off Ryan Sweeney before finding it’s way into the net.

Between then and the final whistle, the home side had the better of the chances, twice denied by the woodwork.

First McGhee nodded a looping header onto the crossbar on 83 minutes before Lyall Cameron repeated the same trick 60 seconds later.

But Inverness survived to earn themselves a point.

Dundee’s star man: Jordan McGhee

Midfield dynamo Jordan McGhee impressed in the middle of the park.

He played a part in the opening goal, flicking the ball through for Robinson.

And went as close as anyone in the second half to grabbing his side a deserved win, heading onto the bar in the closing stages.

Player ratings

Legzdins 7, Kerr 7, Sweeney 6, Ashcroft 7, Marshall 6 (Clampin 78), McGhee 7, Maguire 6, Cameron 6 (Anderson 88), Mulligan 6 (Hannant 78), McMullan 6 (McCowan 78), Robinson 7 (Thomas 88).

Subs not used: Sharp, Jakubiak, Williamson, Tolaj.

Attendance: 4,447

Manager under the Microscope

How many changes Gary Bowyer would make after the defeat at Morton was the question.

The answer was three with Zach Robinson handed a first start since November while Kwame Thomas had recovered from injury at Cappielow to take a place on the bench.

Jordan Marshall also returned, giving the side a more natural left-back, with Sam Fisher dropping out completely. Josh Mulligan had impressed his manager from the bench and earned himself a start in place of Alex Jakubiak, who dropped to the bench.

It was three straight swaps with Bowyer going 4-2-3-1 from the start, Mulligan on the left, Robinson up top with Lyall Cameron the most attacking of the middle three.

Substitutions, though, took a while in arriving with discontent clear in the stands before Bowyer made changes after 77 minutes.

Man in the Middle

Chris Graham had no hesitation in correctly pointing to the spot early on when Robinson was bundled over in the area.

But second half he annoyed pretty much everyone in Dens Park with decisions to let some challenges go and his choice yellow cards for some fouls and not others.

Both Bowyer and Inverness boss Billy Dodds were spoken to during the 90 minutes as frustration boiled over.