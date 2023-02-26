REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail chaos By Jamie McKenzie February 26 2023, 8.00am The four Forth Bridge climbers arrive at court last month. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during 'nasty' broad daylight attack Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag… Fife pervert called Instagram influencer to perform sex acts Drunken Christmas nightmare in Montrose described to court Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft Family pays tribute to tragic hunter who died near Dundee and slams High Court… Hunter found not guilty in killing near Dundee as shooting agent's conviction revealed Chef jailed after threat to slash partner's face 'like The Joker' in Dundee Abusive Angus man told ex-girlfriend: 'I hope someone murders you' Tomahawk-wielding Arbroath shop raider jailed for two years Most Read 1 Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k 2 Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face… 3 Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag… 4 Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist… 5 Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget 6 Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and… 7 Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack 8 Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again 9 5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee 10 Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse More from The Courier ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee… IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule RAB MCNEIL: I'm in a hotel room again. How did that happen? Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89 Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer' Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war Scotland All-Strong: The Perth gym putting mental health first 3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness… Editor's Picks Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face just weeks apart GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag on A92 NHS Tayside struggles to recruit ‘long Covid’ support staff Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health to take on Cateran Yomp Most Commented 1 Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid Tangerines plumb new depths against Ross County 2 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 3 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 4 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 5 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 6 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 7 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 8 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 9 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 10 STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga?