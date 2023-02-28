Tony Asghar quits as Dundee United sporting director

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Asghar has sensationally QUIT as Dundee United sporting director.

The Tannadice chief has been owner Mark Ogren’s most trusted lieutenant since the American’s takeover of the Tangerines in 2018.

In that time, he helped to mastermind the club’s rise from the doldrums of the Championship to European qualification last season.

However, Asghar has been the subject of increasing criticism as United toil at the foot of the Premiership, with persistent calls for him to step down following the club’s underwhelming recruitment and two unsuccessful managerial appointments.

Banners reading “Asghar Out” were also hung on the gates of Tannadice during the recent AGM, as well as away matches against Hearts and Kilmarnock.

And Asghar has now decided to step away from the club.

A club statement read: “Following more than four years at the club, Tony has decided to leave his post to allow the new first team manager to be appointed within a revamped structure within the football department.

“The board and chief executive Luigi Capuano will now lead the process of hiring a new manager and hope to provide an update this week.”

United are understood to be keen for ex-boss Craig Levein to ultimately step into Asghar’s position, albeit he would likely serve as manager initially following the departure of Liam Fox.

Further talks are required with Levein ahead of a crucial 24 hours.