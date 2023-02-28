Tony Asghar quits as Dundee United sporting director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Asghar quits as Dundee United sporting director

By Alan Temple
February 28 2023, 7.27pm Updated: February 28 2023, 8.28pm
Asghar has come in for criticism. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar has sensationally QUIT as Dundee United sporting director.

The Tannadice chief has been owner Mark Ogren’s most trusted lieutenant since the American’s takeover of the Tangerines in 2018.

In that time, he helped to mastermind the club’s rise from the doldrums of the Championship to European qualification last season.

However, Asghar has been the subject of increasing criticism as United toil at the foot of the Premiership, with persistent calls for him to step down following the club’s underwhelming recruitment and two unsuccessful managerial appointments.

Banners reading “Asghar Out” were also hung on the gates of Tannadice during the recent AGM, as well as away matches against Hearts and Kilmarnock.

The Asghar out banner unveiled at Rugby Park.
A banner unveiled at Rugby Park the night after the transfer window closed. Image: SNS

And Asghar has now decided to step away from the club.

A club statement read: “Following more than four years at the club, Tony has decided to leave his post to allow the new first team manager to be appointed within a revamped structure within the football department.

“The board and chief executive Luigi Capuano will now lead the process of hiring a new manager and hope to provide an update this week.”

United are understood to be keen for ex-boss Craig Levein to ultimately step into Asghar’s position, albeit he would likely serve as manager initially following the departure of Liam Fox.

Further talks are required with Levein ahead of a crucial 24 hours.

