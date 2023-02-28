Missing Fife teenager found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 15-year-old girl reported missing from the Guardbridge area of Fife has been found.

Police in Fife launched a public appeal to try to find Ruby Ramage who was last seen at around 4pm on Monday.

Her family said they were worried and police had a number of resources looking for her.

Police confirmed on Tuesday evening that the teenager had been found.

A force spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that Ruby Ramage who was reported missing in Fife has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”