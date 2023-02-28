Missing Fife teenager found safe and well By Lindsey Hamilton February 28 2023, 7.45pm Updated: March 1 2023, 6.33am Police have confirmed the girl has been found. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 15-year-old girl reported missing from the Guardbridge area of Fife has been found. Police in Fife launched a public appeal to try to find Ruby Ramage who was last seen at around 4pm on Monday. Her family said they were worried and police had a number of resources looking for her. Police confirmed on Tuesday evening that the teenager had been found. A force spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that Ruby Ramage who was reported missing in Fife has been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close