Dundee United confirm 15 departures as Terrors’ top-flight charge starts to take shape

Scott McMann and David Wotherspoon are among 15 players leaving Dundee United this summer.

The list also includes frozen out goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and title-clinching goal hero Chris Mochrie.

The Scottish Championship winners also confirmed the departures of Sadat Anaku, Layton Bisland, Logan Chalmers, Flynn Duffy, Declan Glass, Archie Meekison and Craig Moore.

Meanwhile, loanees Jack Walton, Jordan Tillson, Alex Greive and Sam McClelland have all returned to their parent clubs.

🗞 Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, #DUFC can provide a squad update on players who will be departing the club upon the expiry of their contracts The club places on record its gratitude to all those moving on to pastures new for their services in tangerine 🧡 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 8, 2024

A statement on Dundee United’s official website said: “We would like to place on record our gratitude to all players moving on to pastures new for their services in tangerine and extend our best wishes for their future endeavours.

“The club will communicate further updates regarding the playing squad in due course.”

Preparations are already under way to make Dundee United a Premiership force.

Last week, manager Jim Goodwin welcomed the appointment of head of recruitment Michael Cairney and confirmed that the club would look to foreign markets for players.