Dundee United confirm 15 departures as Terrors’ top-flight charge starts to take shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United confirm 15 departures as Terrors’ top-flight charge starts to take shape

Scott McMann is among the players who will leave Tannadice this summer.

By Craig Cairns
David Wotherspoon, Chris Mochrie and Scott McMann are among the players to leave Dundee United. Images: SNS.
David Wotherspoon, Chris Mochrie and Scott McMann are among the players to leave Dundee United. Images: SNS.

Scott McMann and David Wotherspoon are among 15 players leaving Dundee United this summer.

The list also includes frozen out goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and title-clinching goal hero Chris Mochrie.

The Scottish Championship winners also confirmed the departures of Sadat Anaku, Layton Bisland, Logan Chalmers, Flynn Duffy, Declan Glass, Archie Meekison and Craig Moore.

Meanwhile, loanees Jack Walton, Jordan Tillson, Alex Greive and Sam McClelland have all returned to their parent clubs.

A statement on Dundee United’s official website said: “We would like to place on record our gratitude to all players moving on to pastures new for their services in tangerine and extend our best wishes for their future endeavours.

“The club will communicate further updates regarding the playing squad in due course.”

Preparations are already under way to make Dundee United a Premiership force.

Last week, manager Jim Goodwin welcomed the appointment of head of recruitment Michael Cairney and confirmed that the club would look to foreign markets for players.

More from Dundee United

Louis Moult, pictured with wife Carlie and daughters Isla and Lily
Louis Moult: Dundee United ace reveals why he couldn't quit football
2
Jon Daly during his time in charge of St Patrick's Athletic
Former Dundee United hero Jon Daly sacked just months after FAI Cup glory
Dundee United players celebrate in front of a packed Eddie Thompson Stand
The inside story of Dundee United's Championship win: A black eye, Raith Rovers rows…
Scott McMann clutches the Championship trophy
Scott McMann recovers from 'nightmare' as Dundee United defender is quizzed on future
Ross Docherty lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee United hammered his former club
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's final flourish ticked all the right boxes
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
Mark Ogren eyes Dundee United Supporters' Foundation backing for new 'project' as Tangerines owner…
7
Craig Sibbald with the Championship trophy.
Craig Sibbald scoops a treble as Dundee United award winners are revealed
5
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt desperate for Dundee United stay as title hero reveals physio plea ahead…
14
Louis Moult celebrates with Dundee United team-mates David Wotherspoon and Ross Graham. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Louis Moult reveals 'most nervous game' as Dundee United marksman hails dressing room
Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Dundee United's Championship title triumph in numbers as records fall and Tangerines rise
7

Conversation