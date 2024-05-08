Ian Murray on Raith Rovers’ likely play-off opponents after running rule over Airdrie-Partick Thistle clash

Ian Murray admits he cannot ‘call’ the identity of Raith Rovers’ play-off opponents after taking in the first-leg of the quarter-final.

Raith are waiting for the winners of the clash between Airdrie and Partick Thistle.

The Championship challengers played out a fantastic 90 minutes at the Diamonds’ Excelsior Stadium on Tuesday night.

The hosts took an early lead but then had to find an equaliser after going behind in an exciting 2-2 draw.

Murray was in attendance to run the rule over his side’s semi-final rivals.

But, with the tie effectively only at half-time ahead of the return encounter at Thistle’s Firhill on Friday, the Stark’s Park boss reckons it is balanced on a knife-edge.

He said: “I thought it was a really good game, especially on such a big occasion, and you do learn bits and pieces.

“It’s tight, that’s for sure, and I think it’ll be tight again on Friday.

“Airdrie had a wee bit more energy than Partick, I thought. But that maybe comes from being at home and stuff like that.

Murray: ‘Good management’

“Airdrie were well on top until the Partick goal and that changed the whole balance of the game.

“But Airdrie then dominated in the second-half and I thought Kris Doolan showed good management to look at the long-game and go a bit more defensive.

“A draw’s pretty decent in an away play-off game.

“Certainly, I wouldn’t want to call it at this stage.

“I don’t think it’s over for Airdrie, I really don’t.

“But I know Firhill is a tough, tough place to go and get a result.

“So, it’s looking like a really tight one.

“I was at the 4-0 (win for Thistle against Airdrie) a few weeks ago and Partick were by far the better side and deserved winners

“But I thought Airdrie were a bit unfortunate not to be going into that second-leg with a goal advantage.”

Raith Rovers injury update

Meanwhile, Zak Rudden (knee), Dylan Easton (back) and Liam Dick (fatigue) are all now back training and Josh Mullin and Keith Watson are expected to join them by the weekend.

But there is still massive doubts over defender Dylan Corr after he dislocated his shoulder in Friday’s 5-0 hammering of Arbroath.

Murray added: “Dylan’s just the same, he’s still got his arm in a sling, so we’re just kind of waiting on him to see how he is.”