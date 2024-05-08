Ian Murray on Raith Rovers’ likely play-off opponents after running rule over Airdrie-Partick Thistle clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray on Raith Rovers’ likely play-off opponents after running rule over Airdrie-Partick Thistle clash

The Stark's Park side are awaiting the winners in the semi-final.

By Iain Collin
Airdrie and Partick Thistle players compete for a high ball in a crowded penalty area.
Airdrie and Partick Thistle drew 2-2 in their Premiership play-off quarter-final first-leg. Image: Raymond Davies/Shutterstock.

Ian Murray admits he cannot ‘call’ the identity of Raith Rovers’ play-off opponents after taking in the first-leg of the quarter-final.

Raith are waiting for the winners of the clash between Airdrie and Partick Thistle.

The Championship challengers played out a fantastic 90 minutes at the Diamonds’ Excelsior Stadium on Tuesday night.

The hosts took an early lead but then had to find an equaliser after going behind in an exciting 2-2 draw.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray sits in a crowded stand.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray, centre, watches on as Airdrie and Partick Thistle fight out their play-off first-leg. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Murray was in attendance to run the rule over his side’s semi-final rivals.

But, with the tie effectively only at half-time ahead of the return encounter at Thistle’s Firhill on Friday, the Stark’s Park boss reckons it is balanced on a knife-edge.

He said: “I thought it was a really good game, especially on such a big occasion, and you do learn bits and pieces.

“It’s tight, that’s for sure, and I think it’ll be tight again on Friday.

“Airdrie had a wee bit more energy than Partick, I thought. But that maybe comes from being at home and stuff like that.

Murray: ‘Good management’

“Airdrie were well on top until the Partick goal and that changed the whole balance of the game.

“But Airdrie then dominated in the second-half and I thought Kris Doolan showed good management to look at the long-game and go a bit more defensive.

“A draw’s pretty decent in an away play-off game.

“Certainly, I wouldn’t want to call it at this stage.

“I don’t think it’s over for Airdrie, I really don’t.

Partick Thistle striker Brian Graham holds off the challenge of Airdrie defender Callum Fordyce.
Partick Thistle striker Brian Graham, left, passed up a gilt-edged chance to give his side a first-leg victory in their 2-2 draw with Airdrie. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“But I know Firhill is a tough, tough place to go and get a result.

“So, it’s looking like a really tight one.

“I was at the 4-0 (win for Thistle against Airdrie) a few weeks ago and Partick were by far the better side and deserved winners

“But I thought Airdrie were a bit unfortunate not to be going into that second-leg with a goal advantage.”

Raith Rovers injury update

Meanwhile, Zak Rudden (knee), Dylan Easton (back) and Liam Dick (fatigue) are all now back training and Josh Mullin and Keith Watson are expected to join them by the weekend.

But there is still massive doubts over defender Dylan Corr after he dislocated his shoulder in Friday’s 5-0 hammering of Arbroath.

Murray added: “Dylan’s just the same, he’s still got his arm in a sling, so we’re just kind of waiting on him to see how he is.”

