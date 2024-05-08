Wednesday court round-up — Speedy sparky and learner rage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Speedy sparky and learner rage

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Dundee sales director Eugene Black must complete 60 hours of unpaid work after assaulting police who tried to arrest him on a warrant that no longer existed.

Black had answered the warrant the month before but got himself into fresh trouble when he kicked one officer on the leg and struggled with others.

He was arrested at Lundin Crescent in Glenrothes on September 17 last year.

Officers had initially been called to the property due to a report of a disturbance.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the 32-year-old, of Lawton Terrace in Dundee, admitted assault and resisting arrest.

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “Mr Black was aware that it has been answered.

“He was intoxicated. He doesn’t seek to minimise his behaviour. Thankfully she (the officer) wasn’t injured.”

Danger driver sentenced

Dundee garage boss Joseph Donachie was “gambling with other people’s lives” when he overtook seven cars on an approach to a blind bend moments before a fatal smash in Perthshire, the high court heard as he was sentenced for dangerous driving. The 29-year-old’s driving came immediately before the crash involving another car on the same stretch of road, for which he had originally been partially blamed..

Joseph Donachie
Joseph Donachie pled guilty to dangerous driving.

Speedy sparky

An electrician has been allowed to keep his licence after he was followed by police down the A90 at speeds of 90mph.

Officers began pursuing Lee Fraser when they spotted his BMW undertaking another vehicle between Inchture and Glendoick junctions.

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie told Perth Sheriff Court: “Police followed the accused for some time before he became aware that officers were behind him.”

Fraser, 37, was originally charged with dangerous driving but pled guilty to an amended charge of driving carelessly by repeatedly travelling at excessive speed and undertaking another vehicle on October 30 2022.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client travels 20,000 miles a year for work.

“His licence is of vital importance to him. He knows he shouldn’t put himself in this kind of peril.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Fraser: “You appear before the court with a clean licence.

“It can be frustrating to be held up in traffic but that is no excuse for what you did.”

Fraser, of Spey Road, Aberdeen, was fined £400 and had five points added to his licence.

Creeps meet

A Fife creep faces another jail term after being caught in the company of a fellow convicted sex offender in St Andrews. James Haggerty admitted breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by being with Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser at St Andrews bus station.

James Haggerty
James Haggerty. Image: Facebook.

Learner rage

A road rage lout who flagged down a learner driver in Angus to roar at the instructor has been fined.

Martin Miller was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court when his solicitor tendered guilty pleas to threatening or abusive behaviour and careless driving charges on his behalf.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova explained that at 5pm on July 20 2022, the learner driver had just left Hillside, by Montrose, and had accelerated to 55mph in a 60mph zone.

Miller was travelling behind, flashing his lights and attempting to overtake.

When he did pass, he slowed and held his hand out the window, motioning.

The learner pulled over and Miller stopped 50 metres ahead, got out and began shouting at the instructor about the speed of the vehicle.

The learner was left in tears.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said of his client, 42, of Muirfield Road in Brora: “There are mental health problems.

“In the months prior to this, he lost both his parents. He was emotionally unstable.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined unemployed Miller £160, plus a £10 victim surcharge, and imposed three penalty points.

Court attacked

A woman “bolted” in terror when she saw an intruder smashing his way into Dunfermline Sheriff Court with what she thought were guns. The male suspect was described by the eyewitness as carrying a mallet or hammer-type object in each hand. Police said a 38-year-old was arrested.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court hammer attack aftermath
Police tape blocked the damaged frontage of Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

