Wednesday court round-up — Speedy sparky and learner rage

Dundee sales director Eugene Black must complete 60 hours of unpaid work after assaulting police who tried to arrest him on a warrant that no longer existed.

Black had answered the warrant the month before but got himself into fresh trouble when he kicked one officer on the leg and struggled with others.

He was arrested at Lundin Crescent in Glenrothes on September 17 last year.

Officers had initially been called to the property due to a report of a disturbance.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the 32-year-old, of Lawton Terrace in Dundee, admitted assault and resisting arrest.

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “Mr Black was aware that it has been answered.

“He was intoxicated. He doesn’t seek to minimise his behaviour. Thankfully she (the officer) wasn’t injured.”

Danger driver sentenced

Dundee garage boss Joseph Donachie was “gambling with other people’s lives” when he overtook seven cars on an approach to a blind bend moments before a fatal smash in Perthshire, the high court heard as he was sentenced for dangerous driving. The 29-year-old’s driving came immediately before the crash involving another car on the same stretch of road, for which he had originally been partially blamed..

Speedy sparky

An electrician has been allowed to keep his licence after he was followed by police down the A90 at speeds of 90mph.

Officers began pursuing Lee Fraser when they spotted his BMW undertaking another vehicle between Inchture and Glendoick junctions.

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie told Perth Sheriff Court: “Police followed the accused for some time before he became aware that officers were behind him.”

Fraser, 37, was originally charged with dangerous driving but pled guilty to an amended charge of driving carelessly by repeatedly travelling at excessive speed and undertaking another vehicle on October 30 2022.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client travels 20,000 miles a year for work.

“His licence is of vital importance to him. He knows he shouldn’t put himself in this kind of peril.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Fraser: “You appear before the court with a clean licence.

“It can be frustrating to be held up in traffic but that is no excuse for what you did.”

Fraser, of Spey Road, Aberdeen, was fined £400 and had five points added to his licence.

Creeps meet

A Fife creep faces another jail term after being caught in the company of a fellow convicted sex offender in St Andrews. James Haggerty admitted breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) by being with Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser at St Andrews bus station.

Learner rage

A road rage lout who flagged down a learner driver in Angus to roar at the instructor has been fined.

Martin Miller was not present at Forfar Sheriff Court when his solicitor tendered guilty pleas to threatening or abusive behaviour and careless driving charges on his behalf.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostalova explained that at 5pm on July 20 2022, the learner driver had just left Hillside, by Montrose, and had accelerated to 55mph in a 60mph zone.

Miller was travelling behind, flashing his lights and attempting to overtake.

When he did pass, he slowed and held his hand out the window, motioning.

The learner pulled over and Miller stopped 50 metres ahead, got out and began shouting at the instructor about the speed of the vehicle.

The learner was left in tears.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said of his client, 42, of Muirfield Road in Brora: “There are mental health problems.

“In the months prior to this, he lost both his parents. He was emotionally unstable.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined unemployed Miller £160, plus a £10 victim surcharge, and imposed three penalty points.

Court attacked

A woman “bolted” in terror when she saw an intruder smashing his way into Dunfermline Sheriff Court with what she thought were guns. The male suspect was described by the eyewitness as carrying a mallet or hammer-type object in each hand. Police said a 38-year-old was arrested.

