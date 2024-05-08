Dundee pupils deliver ‘open and honest’ response in Planet Youth substance abuse pilot programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pupils deliver ‘open and honest’ response in Planet Youth substance abuse pilot programme

Dundee secondary school pupils have been taking part in a community-based approach aiming to deter young people’s substance use. 

By Laura Devlin
Education Support Officer Sarah Anderson, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers Daniel Watson, Head Teacher of St Pauls RC Academy Kirsty Small, Shyanne Storrier and Madi Osborn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Education Support Officer Sarah Anderson, Police Scotland Youth Volunteers Daniel Watson, Head Teacher of St Pauls RC Academy Kirsty Small, Shyanne Storrier and Madi Osborn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Teenagers across Dundee have made their voices heard as the findings of a pioneering initiative aimed at helping tackle the city’s drugs crisis are revealed.

Since 2021, Dundee secondary school pupils have been taking part in the Planet Youth model – a community-based approach aiming to deter young people’s substance use.

The model was first developed in Iceland over 20 years ago and has since been adapted in more than 30 countries around the world.

Dundee was one of six areas chosen to be part of a pilot looking at how it could be implemented in Scotland.

This involved S3 and S4 pupils filling out an anonymous survey in order to gather information about young people’s health and wellbeing.

Alcohol most commonly used substance

Around 1,300 pupils from four city schools – Baldragon Academy, St Paul’s Academy, Harris Academy and St John’s High School – took part in the latest survey last October.

It revealed that amongst teenagers across the city, alcohol is the most commonly used substance – followed by tobacco and cannabis. The use of vapes and e-cigs also continues to rise.

However, there were low reported rates of other substance use.

Police Scotland Youth Volunteers Daniel Watson, Shyanne Storrier and Madi Osborn during a discussion group. . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The survey’s findings also highlighted that young people expressed low feelings of safety outwith their home, as well as low levels of self-esteem and self-respect.

There is also an increase in young people accessing pornography, in addition to low levels of sexual health education received at home, school and in the community.

Survey gave pupils ‘safe space’

The idea behind the survey is find out what the pupils feel is needed, or perhaps missing, in the local community.

St Paul’s Academy headteacher Kirsty Small is among those who are now looking at the findings to see what more can be done to help young people.

She said: “We have a passion and drive for things to change within on our own community and, as a Catholic school, we also have the opportunity to reach others across Dundee.

Head Teacher of St Pauls RC Academy Kirsty Small. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The main takeaways for us were the importance of youth voice and really listening to what they had to say.

“The surveys gave the pupils a safe space to be honest and open and judging from the responses we got, we felt that they were.

“And they are responding well because we are saying we’ve heard them and here’s what we are going to do.”

The Scottish Government has invested £1.5million over two years in the Planet Youth initiative to test the model and build capacity for using data insight to drive preventative action locally.

It’s hoped the Planet Youth model will eventually be rolled to all secondary schools in Dundee.

