Dundee sports bar with 12 TV screens gets ready to open this week

A Dundee sports bar is set to open just in time for the Champions League final this weekend.

Staff at Top Dog Sports Bar are putting together the finishing touches to their West Marketgait premises.

Director Andrew McMahon, who also has The West House bar, can’t wait to get started after getting the keys in January.

The former dessert parlour has been transformed with 12 TV screens, interactive dartboards and pool tables.

The venue will serve American-style hot dogs, nachos and loaded tater tots.

Andrew and group manager, Ian Plenderleith, said they will officially open on Friday.

‘Most expensive project we’ve done’

Andrew, better known as Macky, said: “This has been a long road for us but we’re delighted to be opening this week.

“There has definitely been a shift of people wanting to go out more in big groups again.

“We’re hoping to offer that experience with interactive dartboards, pool tables and big screen TVs.

“We had hoped to be open by now but we can welcome folk in on Friday and we think this is a great location.

“There is a good footfall around this area with casino, hotels, clubs and student properties.

“It’s the most expensive project we’ve done so far and we’ve created 10 jobs locally with the new venue.

“The new logo also features my dog, Jiggy.”

Andrew said the new venue wouldn’t have been possible without the help of leading licensing solicitor Janet Hood, who died suddenly last week.

Andrew said she played a key role in getting the venue opened.

‘Played a key role’

He added: “It has been a long and winding road to get this venue opened and we really couldn’t have thanked Janet enough.

“She overcame so many obstacles for us, she was the best in the business and done so much for us in so many projects.

“She will be a massive miss and was a larger-than-life character.”

Top Dog Sports Bar will open from Friday at 6pm and will be screening Scotland women’s football clash with Israel.

It will open seven days a week from 11am and operate a later license on Friday and Saturday until 1am.

Andrew is also looking to sponsor a local sports team in the area.

Also this week, Kebab Box opened its doors after Marco Polo closed suddenly earlier this year.