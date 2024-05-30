Dundee sports bar with 12 TV screens gets ready to open this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sports bar with 12 TV screens gets ready to open this week

Top Dog Sports Bar also has interactive dartboards and pool tables.

By James Simpson
Supervisor Adam Flynn, manager Ian Plenderleith and director Andrew McMahon raise a glass to the opening of Top Dog Sports Bar.
Supervisor Adam Flynn, manager Ian Plenderleith and director Andrew McMahon raise a glass to the opening. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee sports bar is set to open just in time for the Champions League final this weekend.

Staff at Top Dog Sports Bar are putting together the finishing touches to their West Marketgait premises.

Director Andrew McMahon, who also has The West House bar, can’t wait to get started after getting the keys in January.

The former dessert parlour has been transformed with 12 TV screens, interactive dartboards and pool tables.

Top Dog Sports Bar at West Marketgait. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A new logo has been based on Andrew’s dog, Jiggy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The former dessert parlour has been transformed into a sports bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sports fans will be able to enjoy the action on 12 TV screens. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Darts and pool area at the new venue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The venue will serve American-style hot dogs, nachos and loaded tater tots.

Andrew and group manager, Ian Plenderleith, said they will officially open on Friday.

‘Most expensive project we’ve done’

Andrew, better known as Macky, said: “This has been a long road for us but we’re delighted to be opening this week.

“There has definitely been a shift of people wanting to go out more in big groups again.

“We’re hoping to offer that experience with interactive dartboards, pool tables and big screen TVs.

“We had hoped to be open by now but we can welcome folk in on Friday and we think this is a great location.

“There is a good footfall around this area with casino, hotels, clubs and student properties.

“It’s the most expensive project we’ve done so far and we’ve created 10 jobs locally with the new venue.

“The new logo also features my dog, Jiggy.”

Raising a glass to the opening of Top Dog Sports Bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Andrew at the oche of the new interactive dartboards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Andrew said the new venue wouldn’t have been possible without the help of leading licensing solicitor Janet Hood, who died suddenly last week.

Andrew said she played a key role in getting the venue opened.

‘Played a key role’

He added: “It has been a long and winding road to get this venue opened and we really couldn’t have thanked Janet enough.

“She overcame so many obstacles for us, she was the best in the business and done so much for us in so many projects.

“She will be a massive miss and was a larger-than-life character.”

Top Dog Sports Bar will open from Friday at 6pm and will be screening Scotland women’s football clash with Israel.

It will open seven days a week from 11am and operate a later license on Friday and Saturday until 1am.

Andrew is also looking to sponsor a local sports team in the area.

Also this week, Kebab Box opened its doors after Marco Polo closed suddenly earlier this year.

