First Dunfermline pre-season friendly announced – despite Premier Sports Cup clash with same opponents

Dunfermline will take on Cove Rangers in a pre-season friendly – despite the teams also facing each other in the Premier Sports Cup just days later.

The Pars have been placed in the same group as Livingston, Cove, The Spartans and Forfar Athletic, with ties due to take place in July ahead of the new league campaign.

It looks like a favourable draw for the Fifers, given the first seed in their section is newly-relegated Championship side Livi.

However, the meeting with Cove could have caused an issue given a friendly between the sides had already been pencilled in for this summer.

Dunfermline have travelled north to face the Aberdeen side in the last two years and both clubs were keen on a third consecutive meeting.

And, despite Wednesday’s cup draw, it has been decided the friendly will still take place.

The teams will face each other at the Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday, July 2.

Although the fixtures are still to be announced, the opening cup tie is due to take place on the weekend of July 13 and 14.

Testimonial

Further group games are scheduled for July 16/17, July 20/21, July 23/24 and July 27/28, with each team having one date free due to the make-up of the five-team leagues.

Dunfermline defeated Cove 2-0 in 2022 in a friendly that doubled as a testimonial for The Toonsers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

And then, last year, the teams played out a 1-1 draw.

The clubs have only once faced each other in a competitive game, with the Pars winning 4-0 in a Scottish Cup tie in season 1994-95.

It is understood Dunfermline are currently finalising their pre-season schedule, with another three friendlies expected to be announced in the coming days.