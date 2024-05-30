First Dunfermline pre-season friendly announced – despite Premier Sports Cup clash with same opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Dunfermline pre-season friendly announced – despite Premier Sports Cup clash with same opponents

The Pars will take on Cove Rangers before the teams face each other in the League Cup.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline take on Cove Rangers in a pre-season friendly in June 2023.
Dunfermline took on Cove Rangers in a pre-season friendly in June 2023. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Dunfermline will take on Cove Rangers in a pre-season friendly – despite the teams also facing each other in the Premier Sports Cup just days later.

The Pars have been placed in the same group as Livingston, Cove, The Spartans and Forfar Athletic, with ties due to take place in July ahead of the new league campaign.

It looks like a favourable draw for the Fifers, given the first seed in their section is newly-relegated Championship side Livi.

However, the meeting with Cove could have caused an issue given a friendly between the sides had already been pencilled in for this summer.

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards tackles Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson during the teams’ friendly in 2022. Image:  Chris Sumner.

Dunfermline have travelled north to face the Aberdeen side in the last two years and both clubs were keen on a third consecutive meeting.

And, despite Wednesday’s cup draw, it has been decided the friendly will still take place.

The teams will face each other at the Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday, July 2.

Although the fixtures are still to be announced, the opening cup tie is due to take place on the weekend of July 13 and 14.

Testimonial

Further group games are scheduled for July 16/17, July 20/21, July 23/24 and July 27/28, with each team having one date free due to the make-up of the five-team leagues.

Dunfermline defeated Cove 2-0 in 2022 in a friendly that doubled as a testimonial for The Toonsers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

And then, last year, the teams played out a 1-1 draw.

The clubs have only once faced each other in a competitive game, with the Pars winning 4-0 in a Scottish Cup tie in season 1994-95.

It is understood Dunfermline are currently finalising their pre-season schedule, with another three friendlies expected to be announced in the coming days.

