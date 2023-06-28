4 Dunfermline talking points as trialist grabs goal and defender returns from injury

Paul McGowan made his second appearance as a trialist this pre-season for Dunfermline and marked it with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Cove Rangers.

The midfielder was brought on at half-time at the Balmoral Stadium after starting versus St Pauli on Friday night.

He converted Taylor Sutherland’s cross with around 10 minutes to go.

⚽Cove Rangers v Dunfermline

📍Balmoral Stadium 🟥Pars in their red kit tonight pic.twitter.com/M6qrETaUJ3 — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) June 28, 2023

A minute’s applause was held before the game after the passing of legendary former Scotland boss Craig Brown.

Pars changes

There was a start for Pars keeper Max Little started as Deniz Mehmet dropped out.

Andrew Tod was also named in the starting XI after an impressive showing off the bench versus St Pauli.

Kyle Benedictus and Kane Ritchie-Hosler missed out altogether.

Here's how the Pars have lined up: pic.twitter.com/t7HL2ceEwc — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) June 28, 2023

They lined up in a familiar 3-4-3 shape with Chris Hamilton captaining the Pars from the middle of the back three.

Due to the number of trialists in their side, Cove did not make their team lines public.

Cove edge first half

Dunfermline started the better side without testing Scott Fox in the Cove Rangers goal, though Lewis McCann did go close with a header that flew just over.

The hosts enjoyed more possession as the half wore on and missed a chance through summer the trialist wearing No 19.

He put Cove ahead when he charged down Little after the keeper received a backpass. As he tried to clear, the ball came off the trialist and trundled over the line.

McCann then had the ball in the net after collecting Joe Chalmers’ through ball but was flagged offside.

Just before half-time Little was caught off-guard by Kyle Connell’s wayward cross but did well to push it behind.

Breen returns

James McPake used the break to bring on Rhys Breen and McGowan. Hamilton and Tod were the players withdrawn.

Breen played in the centre of the back three and put in a solid performance on his first appearance since March.

Dunfermline took control again from the start of the second half and started to create

Wighton was denied by a one-on-one save by Cove’s substitute keeper who replaced Scott Fox at half-time.

Cove were hardly in the Pars box in the second period by Little was forced into a great save from Cove’s little No 17’s header.

McGowan equalises

A number of other chances were created by the visitors but it was a largely frustrating evening in front of goal.

Josh Edwards got into a decent position but couldn’t get in fully under control and fired wide before McCann missed another header, this time putting it just wide of the far post.

With around 15 minutes to go the Pars were awarded a penalty but Wighton was again foiled by the substitute keeper, who got down to his left to save.

Soon after, Dunfermline were level through McGowan when he finished off Sutherland’s cross.

Cove played the last 20 minutes or so with 10 men when their goalscorer pulled up injured after Paul Hartley had exhausted his bench.