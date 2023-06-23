4 talking points as Dunfermline lose to St Pauli in first friendly of the new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 talking points as Dunfermline lose to St Pauli in first friendly of the new season

Tifo displays, bespoke merchandise and events before and after the game made this more than just a friendly match.

By Craig Cairns
Johannes Eggestein scores for St Pauli.
Johannes Eggestein gave St Pauli the lead. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline kicked off their pres-season with a defeat to a handy St Pauli Side at KDM Group East End Park.

Goals from Johannes Eggestein and half-time substitutes Hauke Wahl and David Otto gave the second-tier German outfit a 3-0 victory.

It was a difficult test for the home side against a St Pauli team that finished last season in terrific form.

Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle earlier in the week spoke about how he wanted a “football festival” and both sets of supporters unfurled tifo displays, while the Pars unveiled their new home kit for the first time as players lined up for kick-off.

Courier Sport looks at some talking points from Friday night’s match.

Money-spinner

A crowd of 7,255 turned out at KDM Group East End Park for the first pre-season friendly of the 2023/24 campaign – thanks, in part, to the healthy away support.

The club also cashed in on bespoke merchandise – including a whisky – and there were events before and after the game.

A march to the stadium was sandwiched between attending the city’s Alhambra Theatre – finishing off with a post-match gig.

Starting XI

The first line-up of the warm-up fixtures saw one trialist start for the Pars – though it was the familiar face of Paul McGowan. who has been training with the team recently.

The veteran midfielder said after the final match of last season that it was his intention to win a deal at Dunfermline for the coming season.

Dunfermline's Paul McGowan warms up.
Paul McGowan started as a trialist. Image: SNS.

Lewis McCann was initially named in the starting line-up as the number 11 – with the players in the traditional numbering – but Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match instead, wearing No 12.

St Pauli threat

St Pauli are an adept possession-based side, taking risks at the back to work the ball upfield.

They had the first effort on goal – a Bennet Winter overhead kick that was scooped up by Deniz Mehmet.

Soon after, Winter forced the a better save out of the Pars shot-stopper, before St Pauli took the lead.

Johannes Eggestein scores for St Pauli.
Johannes Eggestein gave St Pauli the lead. Image: SNS.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Eggestein converted from close range following a driving run down the left.

Few Pars chances

Despite being a late addition, Ritchie-Hosler was the Pars’ main threat in a first half low on chances for the home side.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler in possession versus St Pauli.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler was lively. Image: SNS.

The closest they came was when Craig Wighton got into a dangerous position in the box but the ball got stuck under his feet at the crucial moment.

The main threat was at the other end – in what was essentially a warm-up exercise – with Mehmet making an excellent one-on-one save at the feet of Winter.

Half-time changes

McCann and Paul Allan were introduced at half-time for Wighton and Kyle Benedictus, meaning a half at the heart of the back three for Sam Fisher – where he performed well.

St Pauli made 10 changes at the break and were soon 2-0 though one of them, when Wahl finished from close range following a corner.

Hauke Wahl scored for St Pauli.
Hauke Wahl scored for St Pauli. Image: SNS.

Andrew Tod and Miller Fenton also made appearances from the bench as the game entered the closing stages and both were involved in their side’s best move of the half.

Otto converted a cross late on to make it 3-0 for the visitors and Etienne Amenyido almost stole the show with a acrobatic volley that crashed off the bar.

