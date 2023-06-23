4 talking points as Dunfermline lose to St Pauli in first friendly of the new season

Dunfermline kicked off their pres-season with a defeat to a handy St Pauli Side at KDM Group East End Park.

Goals from Johannes Eggestein and half-time substitutes Hauke Wahl and David Otto gave the second-tier German outfit a 3-0 victory.

It was a difficult test for the home side against a St Pauli team that finished last season in terrific form.

Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle earlier in the week spoke about how he wanted a “football festival” and both sets of supporters unfurled tifo displays, while the Pars unveiled their new home kit for the first time as players lined up for kick-off.

Courier Sport looks at some talking points from Friday night’s match.

Money-spinner

A crowd of 7,255 turned out at KDM Group East End Park for the first pre-season friendly of the 2023/24 campaign – thanks, in part, to the healthy away support.

The club also cashed in on bespoke merchandise – including a whisky – and there were events before and after the game.

A march to the stadium was sandwiched between attending the city’s Alhambra Theatre – finishing off with a post-match gig.

Starting XI

The first line-up of the warm-up fixtures saw one trialist start for the Pars – though it was the familiar face of Paul McGowan. who has been training with the team recently.

The veteran midfielder said after the final match of last season that it was his intention to win a deal at Dunfermline for the coming season.

Lewis McCann was initially named in the starting line-up as the number 11 – with the players in the traditional numbering – but Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match instead, wearing No 12.

St Pauli threat

St Pauli are an adept possession-based side, taking risks at the back to work the ball upfield.

They had the first effort on goal – a Bennet Winter overhead kick that was scooped up by Deniz Mehmet.

Soon after, Winter forced the a better save out of the Pars shot-stopper, before St Pauli took the lead.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Eggestein converted from close range following a driving run down the left.

Few Pars chances

Despite being a late addition, Ritchie-Hosler was the Pars’ main threat in a first half low on chances for the home side.

The closest they came was when Craig Wighton got into a dangerous position in the box but the ball got stuck under his feet at the crucial moment.

The main threat was at the other end – in what was essentially a warm-up exercise – with Mehmet making an excellent one-on-one save at the feet of Winter.

Half-time changes

McCann and Paul Allan were introduced at half-time for Wighton and Kyle Benedictus, meaning a half at the heart of the back three for Sam Fisher – where he performed well.

St Pauli made 10 changes at the break and were soon 2-0 though one of them, when Wahl finished from close range following a corner.

Andrew Tod and Miller Fenton also made appearances from the bench as the game entered the closing stages and both were involved in their side’s best move of the half.

Otto converted a cross late on to make it 3-0 for the visitors and Etienne Amenyido almost stole the show with a acrobatic volley that crashed off the bar.