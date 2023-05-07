Paul McGowan wants Dunfermline stay and backs ‘relentless’ side to compete in Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

At 35 years old, Paul McGowan believes he still has a lot to give – and that could be at Dunfermline next season.

The experienced midfielder has “loved every minute” of his time at the Pars since his loan move from Dundee.

He has been part of both those title-winning squads. However, injury saw him miss a lot of the campaign.

Out of contract this summer, McGowan has improved his fitness and form steadily at Dunfermline and says that the end of the season has probably come at the wrong time for him.

He netted the second in the Pars’ 2-0 win over Alloa on Saturday to finish an impressive season for the Fife club.

🎥 Watch both the goals from yesterday's 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/YcpfaLFBHP — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) May 6, 2023

“I will speak to the manager [James McPake] and we will see,” said McGowan.

A lot to give

“I would love to do another year here and do a preseason with him because I know his preseasons are tough.

“Go from there, get fit – because I know that I still have a lot to bring.

“I know I’m not getting any younger, I get that but even on the field, I know that I bring a lot.

“I wouldn’t cheat. If I knew that I couldn’t do it then I would be honest with him. I still feel it in myself.

“We will sit down and speak, there is no rush for that. I have loved every minute of it.

“Honestly I can’t speak highly enough as a club, staff, everybody connected with it, they have been unbelievable.

“The players have all been great with me and if it can be done, I’d love to be here.”

Championship challenge

McGowan is confident the Pars can carry the momentum into next season and compete in the Scottish Championship.

He said Dunfermline have been “relentless” this season and that will serve them well next season.

“I love playing football, I still have the enthusiasm for it and it was nice to cap [my loan] off with a goal and just give the fans a good send-off as well,” said McGowan.

“The boys have been brilliant all season and even since I have come in, they have been great.

“What a group, I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“They have the will to keep going when going goals down, honestly they are just relentless.”