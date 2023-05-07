Football Scott McGill says he will ‘100% sign’ at Raith Rovers if offered deal by Ian Murray The on-loan midfielder is out of contract and netted his second goal for the club in Friday's draw. By Craig Cairns May 7 2023, 10.30pm Share Scott McGill says he will ‘100% sign’ at Raith Rovers if offered deal by Ian Murray Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4370803/scott-mcgill-says-he-will-100-sign-at-raith-rovers-if-offered-deal-by-ian-murray/ Copy Link 0 comment Scott McGill enjoys working with Rovers manager Ian Murray. Images: SNS. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation