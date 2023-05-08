Perth Museum cafe to offer ‘exceptional’ food and drink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Museum cafe to offer ‘exceptional’ food and drink

The museum in Perth City Hall is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors from across the globe.

By Rob McLaren
How Perth Museum will look when it is completed. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.
How Perth Museum will look when it is completed. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

The operator of Perth Museum is hoping its cafe will offer an “exceptional” food and drink experience.

The museum’s opening may be a year away, but plans are progressing to find an operator ready to cater for thousands of visitors.

Culture Perth and Kinross, in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council, is tendering for the cafe franchise.

It is asking businesses to come forward who’d be interested in operating from the purpose-built catering area.

The notice on the Public Contracts Scotland website states it is looking for someone to provide visitors and travel trade groups with an “exceptional food and drink experience”.

The offering should “promote the best of local Scottish produce whilst supporting the museum’s pursuit of a five-star rating from VisitScotland”.

Perth Museum café plans

Perth Museum will tell the tale of the Fair City’s ancient roots through social and natural history with the Stone of Destiny at the centre.

Its name was selected after a public vote last year. It is due to open in Spring 2024.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “When the £26.5 million Perth Museum opens next year it will bring tens of thousands of visitors to the area from across the globe.

A computer-generated image of the Stone of Destiny. Image: PA.
A computer-generated image of the Stone of Destiny. Image: PA.

“As the new home of the Stone of Destiny, also known as the Stone of Scone, it will be a major cultural and heritage attraction in the centre of Perth.

“Culture Perth and Kinross are looking for an operator that promotes the best of Scottish produce and complements the fantastic food and drink offer already available in Perth and Kinross.”

The Public Contracts Scotland notice adds that its strategy to identify the most suitable cafe operator for Perth Museum has not been identified.

Businesses that express an interest will be contacted at a later stage with “full details of the opportunity”.

