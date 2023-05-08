Perth Museum cafe to offer ‘exceptional’ food and drink

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The operator of Perth Museum is hoping its cafe will offer an “exceptional” food and drink experience.

The museum’s opening may be a year away, but plans are progressing to find an operator ready to cater for thousands of visitors.

Culture Perth and Kinross, in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council, is tendering for the cafe franchise.

It is asking businesses to come forward who’d be interested in operating from the purpose-built catering area.

The notice on the Public Contracts Scotland website states it is looking for someone to provide visitors and travel trade groups with an “exceptional food and drink experience”.

The offering should “promote the best of local Scottish produce whilst supporting the museum’s pursuit of a five-star rating from VisitScotland”.

Perth Museum café plans

Perth Museum will tell the tale of the Fair City’s ancient roots through social and natural history with the Stone of Destiny at the centre.

Its name was selected after a public vote last year. It is due to open in Spring 2024.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “When the £26.5 million Perth Museum opens next year it will bring tens of thousands of visitors to the area from across the globe.

“As the new home of the Stone of Destiny, also known as the Stone of Scone, it will be a major cultural and heritage attraction in the centre of Perth.

“Culture Perth and Kinross are looking for an operator that promotes the best of Scottish produce and complements the fantastic food and drink offer already available in Perth and Kinross.”

The Public Contracts Scotland notice adds that its strategy to identify the most suitable cafe operator for Perth Museum has not been identified.

Businesses that express an interest will be contacted at a later stage with “full details of the opportunity”.