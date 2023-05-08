Arbroath Lifeboat: Leading local figures say RNLI chiefs must explain ‘secret’ thinking to town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath Lifeboat: Leading local figures say RNLI chiefs must explain ‘secret’ thinking to town

The lifesaving charity turned down an invitation to a Webster Theatre public meeting to elaborate on the decision to downgrade Arbroath to an inshore station.

By Graham Brown
The RNLI review has raised questions over the future of Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
The RNLI review has raised questions over the future of Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid

Leading local figures say it’s imperative the RNLI lay out their thinking to the town behind a bombshell decision to downgrade its 220-year-old lifeboat station.

It comes after a community snub to explain the rationale behind a controversial lifesaving review at a Webster Theatre meeting.

Under the review, Broughty Ferry will retain all-weather capability and Arbroath is to get an inshore rigid inflatable.

Crew summit

Arbroath crew members will get a more detailed explanation of the decision when senior figures visit the station on Wednesday.

But local operations manager Alex Smith and Arbroath RNLI management group chairman Ian Ballantyne say the community also deserve a first-hand explanation.

An invite to a planned platform event in Arbroath on Monday night was turned down by RNLI executives.

Mr Smith, who has been outspoken in his condemnation of the review decision, said the meeting snub was disappointing – but not a surprise.

“They’ve seen the reaction since it was announced Arbroath would not be getting the Shannon-class boat it has been promised since 2014,” he said.

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith.
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith addresses a town meeting in the wake of the review decision. Image: Paul Reid

“We have nothing against an Atlantic 85, it is a very capable lifeboat.

“But it’s not a suitable lifeboat for Arbroath.

“And we have nothing against Broughty Ferry getting a Shannon.

“The fact this review has pitted two neighbouring stations against each other is a big disappointment.

“The gripe is with the RNLI hierarchy who have overturned three coastal reviews and downgraded our boat to an inshore one.

Shannon-class lifeboat in action.
Arbroath has been repeatedly promised a £2.5m all-weather Shannon-class lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

“A wall of silence has come down.

“If they have confidence in the review, then what on earth is preventing them from coming to explain that to the people of Arbroath.

“A meeting with the crew is not a meeting with the people of this town.

“We know how the community feel.

“They showed it with the response to a public meeting we organised, and the reaction since.”

Decision process ‘skewed’

Mr Ballantyne has chaired the local management group for 15 years.

He said: “To place an all-weather lifeboat in a river and an inshore lifeboat in the North Sea beggars belief.

“I remain convinced that something or someone has skewed the decision process.

“The decision-making process has been a secret.

Arbroath RNLI volunteers meet in wake of controversial charity lifesaving review.
Ian Ballantyne (centre) with Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith and Lifeboat Guild president Mo Morrison. Image: Paul Reid

“They must seriously look at coming to Arbroath to tell the people of the town how the decision was reached, changing years of promises of a new all-weather lifeboat.”

The charity say the review outcome reflects changes in the use of the area covered by the two stations.

And it believes concerns around the Atlantic 85 are misplaced.

It operates effectively from more than 100 stations around the UK and Ireland.

The organisation has stressed it will not make any changes which compromise the safety of volunteer crews.

Montrose was one of the first Scottish stations to receive a Shannon-class ALB and the RNLI say the review plan will enhance the charity’s lifesaving cover in the region.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]