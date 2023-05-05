RNLI chiefs snub invitation to explain bombshell lifeboat decision to people of Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

RNLI chiefs have snubbed an invitation to explain their bombshell lifesaving review decision to the community of Arbroath.

The Courier invited senior figures from the Poole-based organisation to attend a public meeting in the town next week.

It aimed to give the charity a platform to detail the reasoning behind the plan to downgrade Arbroath to inshore status with the removal of its all-weather Mersey-class lifeboat.

But the invitation to top officials to address a Webster Theatre audience has been rejected.

RNLI say plan will enhance coastal cover

The coastal review outcome will see a state-of-the-art Shannon-class ALB stationed at neighbouring Broughty Ferry and an Atlantic 85 RIB based at Arbroath.

RNLI bosses say the combination of a 35-knot Atlantic 85 and a 25-knot Shannon-class will enhance volunteer crews’ lifesaving capabilities.

The charity has rejected outright any suggestion crew safety would be compromised by the changes.

But there has been a furious backlash from Arbroath lifeboat volunteers, fundraisers and the community.

The Courier planned to bring together RNLI decision-makers and local management and operational figures for a town meeting.

A packed turnout at a gathering just days after the review announcement prompted the idea.

Senior figures to return to Arbroath

The organisation declined.

RNLI Scotland head of region Jill Hepburn will, however, visit the Arbroath station next week to speak to the crew there.

Along with John Payne, the charity’s Director of Lifesaving Operations, she delivered the review outcome to town volunteers on April 28.

At the time, Ms Hepburn said: “The addition of an Atlantic 85 and Shannon-class lifeboat to support the current D-class inshore lifeboats on station will see Tayside and Angus boast the most up-to-date lifesaving craft in the RNLI fleet.

“The Atlantic 85 lifeboat safely serves 106 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland, including Stonehaven and Macduff further north on the east coast of Scotland.

“With a top speed of 35 knots, the Atlantic 85 is much faster than both the Mersey and Shannon Class all-weather lifeboats; it can reach casualties more quickly and it also has a better coastal capability.

“As the RNLI approaches its 200th anniversary it is vital that we continue to evolve so we are fit for the future, and the commitment we are making to invest in the replacement of lifeboats in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry with two state-of-the-art vessels will undoubtedly improve the service we provide to Tayside and Angus for years to come.”

Standing invitation to address community

The editor of The Courier, David Clegg said: “I am disappointed and frustrated by the RNLI’s decision to decline our invitation to attend a public meeting to discuss the decision to downgrade Arbroath to an inshore station.

“The Courier believes that it is vital for the RNLI to engage with the community and provide answers to the concerns raised by the volunteers and local residents.

“We are always willing to provide a platform for open and constructive dialogue, and we therefore extend a standing invitation to the RNLI to attend a similar meeting in the coming weeks to live up to their commitment to transparency.”