RNLI chiefs snub invitation to explain bombshell lifeboat decision to people of Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

RNLI chiefs snub invitation to explain bombshell lifeboat decision to people of Arbroath

The Courier offered leading RNLI officials a Webster Theatre platform to elaborate on the reasons behind a decision which will see Arbroath station's all-weather capability removed.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid

RNLI chiefs have snubbed an invitation to explain their bombshell lifesaving review decision to the community of Arbroath.

The Courier invited senior figures from the Poole-based organisation to attend a public meeting in the town next week.

It aimed to give the charity a platform to detail the reasoning behind the plan to downgrade Arbroath to inshore status with the removal of its all-weather Mersey-class lifeboat.

But the invitation to top officials to address a Webster Theatre audience has been rejected.

RNLI say plan will enhance coastal cover

The coastal review outcome will see a state-of-the-art Shannon-class ALB stationed at neighbouring Broughty Ferry and an Atlantic 85 RIB based at Arbroath.

RNLI bosses say the combination of a 35-knot Atlantic 85 and a 25-knot Shannon-class will enhance volunteer crews’ lifesaving capabilities.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat station.
Broughty Ferry lifeboat station. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

The charity has rejected outright any suggestion crew safety would be compromised by the changes.

But there has been a furious backlash from Arbroath lifeboat volunteers, fundraisers and the community.

The Courier planned to bring together RNLI decision-makers and local management and operational figures for a town meeting.

A packed turnout at a gathering just days after the review announcement prompted the idea.

Senior figures to return to Arbroath

The organisation declined.

RNLI Scotland head of region Jill Hepburn will, however, visit the Arbroath station next week to speak to the crew there.

Along with John Payne, the charity’s Director of Lifesaving Operations, she delivered the review outcome to town volunteers on April 28.

At the time, Ms Hepburn said: “The addition of an Atlantic 85 and Shannon-class lifeboat to support the current D-class inshore lifeboats on station will see Tayside and Angus boast the most up-to-date lifesaving craft in the RNLI fleet.

Arbroath all-weather lifeboat Inchcape launches from the station slipway.
The Arbroath all-weather lifeboat, Inchcape.

“The Atlantic 85 lifeboat safely serves 106 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland, including Stonehaven and Macduff further north on the east coast of Scotland.

“With a top speed of 35 knots, the Atlantic 85 is much faster than both the Mersey and Shannon Class all-weather lifeboats; it can reach casualties more quickly and it also has a better coastal capability.

“As the RNLI approaches its 200th anniversary it is vital that we continue to evolve so we are fit for the future, and the commitment we are making to invest in the replacement of lifeboats in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry with two state-of-the-art vessels will undoubtedly improve the service we provide to Tayside and Angus for years to come.”

Standing invitation to address community

The editor of The Courier, David Clegg said: “I am disappointed and frustrated by the RNLI’s decision to decline our invitation to attend a public meeting to discuss the decision to downgrade Arbroath to an inshore station.

“The Courier believes that it is vital for the RNLI to engage with the community and provide answers to the concerns raised by the volunteers and local residents.

“We are always willing to provide a platform for open and constructive dialogue, and we therefore extend a standing invitation to the RNLI to attend a similar meeting in the coming weeks to live up to their commitment to transparency.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]