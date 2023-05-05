Arbroath RNLI: Community council fear downgrade will risk lives as local petition tops 4,000 signatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath RNLI: Community council fear downgrade will risk lives as local petition tops 4,000 signatures

Community councillors are to lobby RNLI chiefs to reverse the decision to remove all-weather capability from Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
The RNLI review has raised questions over the future of Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid
The RNLI review has raised questions over the future of Arbroath's 220-year-old lifeboat station. Image: Paul Reid

Arbroath Community Council is to condemn RNLI bosses over the lifeboat station downgrade decision which has rocked the town.

They are penning a message to the lifesaving charity’s Poole HQ to deliver “unwavering support” for the local crew.

It follows the decision to remove all-weather capability from Arbroath.

Community councillors fear the move will put lives at risk.

The body was united in agreeing an emergency motion at their latest meeting this week.

Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape
Arbroath’s Mersey-class Inchcape is to be replaced by an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It took place at the same time as 200 people packed the Meadowbank Inn for a protest meeting following the bombshell delivered by RNLI chiefs last Friday.

And the community council support comes as a petition against the review decision to place a modern Shannon-class ALB at Broughty Ferry – after years of Arbroath being promised the £2.5m craft – has topped 4,000 signatures.

Strong bond

Community council secretary Arthur Grant said the lifeboat situation was added as an emergency item to the regular monthly meeting.

“We have figures on the community council who have strong links with the lifeboat but were not at our meeting because they were at the Meadowbank,” he said.

“It shows the bond between our two organisations.

“The community council represents the people of the Royal burgh of Arbroath and on their behalf we’d express our unwavering support for Arbroath lifeboat station.”

The emergency motion “knowledges with thanks the brave and dedicated volunteers who sustain the lifeboat service, stands in solidarity with them, and trusts their judgment.

Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape.
The Arbroath ALB Inchcape on a shout at the town cliffs. Image: ArbrOath RNLI

“We support the well argued position of our experienced local lifeboat crew that the proposed Atlantic class boat is much less suitable and much less safe for this location,” he added.

The community council says it is “deeply worried the lives of lifeboat crew and others are jeopardised by this decision, noting a number of recent call-outs which the proposed new craft would have been unable to attend.”

It is asking the RNLI to “urgently reconsider” the decision.

The community council will also be taking their strong opposition to the area’s politicians.

“This has caused anger and worry in Arbroath and we will strongly oppose it,” added Mr Grant.

Petition passes 4,000 signatures

Meanwhile, a petition against the “disastrous decision” has gathered more than 4,300 signatures.

Morag Smith launched the change.org petition at the weekend and it quickly drew significant support.

It is calling for an RNLI reversal of the review outcome.

Charity chiefs say the decision to locate a jet-powered Shannon-class at Broughty Ferry and an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable at Arbroath is the outcome of a “collaborative, evidence-based process.”

They believe lifesaving cover will be enhanced by the plan, which reflects changes in the water use along the stretch of coast.

