Arbroath RNLI: Community council fear downgrade will risk lives as local petition tops 4,000 signatures

Arbroath Community Council is to condemn RNLI bosses over the lifeboat station downgrade decision which has rocked the town.

They are penning a message to the lifesaving charity’s Poole HQ to deliver “unwavering support” for the local crew.

It follows the decision to remove all-weather capability from Arbroath.

Community councillors fear the move will put lives at risk.

The body was united in agreeing an emergency motion at their latest meeting this week.

It took place at the same time as 200 people packed the Meadowbank Inn for a protest meeting following the bombshell delivered by RNLI chiefs last Friday.

And the community council support comes as a petition against the review decision to place a modern Shannon-class ALB at Broughty Ferry – after years of Arbroath being promised the £2.5m craft – has topped 4,000 signatures.

Strong bond

Community council secretary Arthur Grant said the lifeboat situation was added as an emergency item to the regular monthly meeting.

“We have figures on the community council who have strong links with the lifeboat but were not at our meeting because they were at the Meadowbank,” he said.

“It shows the bond between our two organisations.

“The community council represents the people of the Royal burgh of Arbroath and on their behalf we’d express our unwavering support for Arbroath lifeboat station.”

The emergency motion “knowledges with thanks the brave and dedicated volunteers who sustain the lifeboat service, stands in solidarity with them, and trusts their judgment.

“We support the well argued position of our experienced local lifeboat crew that the proposed Atlantic class boat is much less suitable and much less safe for this location,” he added.

The community council says it is “deeply worried the lives of lifeboat crew and others are jeopardised by this decision, noting a number of recent call-outs which the proposed new craft would have been unable to attend.”

It is asking the RNLI to “urgently reconsider” the decision.

The community council will also be taking their strong opposition to the area’s politicians.

“This has caused anger and worry in Arbroath and we will strongly oppose it,” added Mr Grant.

Petition passes 4,000 signatures

Meanwhile, a petition against the “disastrous decision” has gathered more than 4,300 signatures.

Morag Smith launched the change.org petition at the weekend and it quickly drew significant support.

It is calling for an RNLI reversal of the review outcome.

Charity chiefs say the decision to locate a jet-powered Shannon-class at Broughty Ferry and an Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable at Arbroath is the outcome of a “collaborative, evidence-based process.”

They believe lifesaving cover will be enhanced by the plan, which reflects changes in the water use along the stretch of coast.