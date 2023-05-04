Rhys Breen reveals ‘manager’s trust’ factor after penning new two-year deal at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rhys Breen reveals ‘manager’s trust’ factor after penning new two-year deal at Dunfermline

The 23-year-old has been rewarded for an excellent season with a new contract.

By Craig Cairns
Rhys Breen has signed a new Dunfermline contract. Image: SNS.
Rhys Breen has signed a new Dunfermline contract. Image: SNS.

Rhys Breen has revealed that the trust shown in him by manager James McPake is a big reason why he is staying at KDM Group East End Park.

The towering centre-half has capped off a championship-winning season by signing a new contract with Dunfermline that keeps him at the club until 2025.

It is one of many stories of redemption the Pars ranks.

Rhys Breen appreciates the trust shown in him by his manager. Image: SNS.

Breen fell out of favour last season under John Hughes, who took over in November following the departure of Peter Grant.

The 23-year-old started just one of the final 17 Scottish Championship matches – and no part in the subsequent playoff.

Manager’s trust

“Last season, [trust] was the one thing that was lacking,” said Breen. “The manager didn’t have trust in me, he didn’t believe in my ability.

Over the course of the preseason that I came back I had to make sure that I was fit. I had to go and prove a point really and I feel that I have done that.

“It is only one season. I have had a good season and I need to look into the future and make sure next season is going to be even better than I had this season.”

His current boss enjoyed the benefits and Breen went on to form a formidable defensive pairing with captain Kyle Benedictus.

The defender has also been a threat at the other end, scoring five goals – including the opener in the crucial win over Falkirk.

“It’s down to him,” said McPake. “He came back in very good condition.

“In his own head, he had a disappointing last season, before this one. He came back in, probably with a real point to prove to himself.

“He wanted to go out and show that he can be a first-team player at this football club.”

No-brainer

Those efforts have culminated in a deserved new contract.

There had been speculation that other clubs were interested, but Breen said he’d have been “stupid” not to stay.

“It is brilliant to get it over the line, it has been a really really good season for me,” he added.

Rhys Breen’s new contract will run until 2025. Image: Craig Brown.

“I thought it would be quite stupid not to sign a deal here, especially with the boys and the way that I was progressing here. It was a no-brainer for me.

“It has been an ongoing thing for a while but finally I have been able to sign it. It is something that I have wanted to get done, I’m glad that I have done it now.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

