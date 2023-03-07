5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One title

By Craig Cairns
March 7 2023, 9.48pm
The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.

There were wild celebrations at a packed KDM Group East End Park as Dunfermline took a huge step towards the League One title.

Second-half goals from Rhys Breen and Matty Todd gave the Pars a 2-0 win after a solid first-half performance that Falkirk edged.

With a trip to Peterhead up this weekend before the Bairns play again, James McPake’s side will have the chance to add to their eight-point lead.

Courier Sport takes a look at the talking points from a significant night in the League One title race.

Build-up

There were fans from both ends heeding the club’s warning and turning up early – many queuing before the turnstiles opened and both were making noise well before kick-off.

Player of the month for February Kyle Benedictus led the Pars side out to the noise of 9,530 fans.

There was a slight delay to the kick-off – and after the opening goal – due to a flare and a smoke bomb thrown onto the pitch from the home end but it let an already brimming atmosphere bubble a little more.

Lineup as expected

Aaron Comrie was the only absentee but there was good news on Monday that his injury from Saturday’s win over Alloa will only keep him out for 10 days.

McPake lined up as expected, bringing in Kyle Macdonald at right-back and replacing Ewan Otoo with the returning Josh Edwards at left-back.

The Pars set up essentially in a 4-4-1-1, wary of the threat Falkirk pose down the sides.

The visitors had the better of the first half and threatened first when Gary Oliver headed a cross from the right straight at Deniz Mehmet.

Oliver failed to connect well enough with another near-post effort and later in the former Par Kai Kennedy shot wide after cutting in from the right.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler

Dunfermline’s half was sparked into life when Kane Ritchie-Hosler skipped past an opponent, as he had repeatedly in the win over Alloa.

The home side then enjoyed their best spell of the half but were unable to work Bairns keeper Brian Kinnear.

Max Kucheriavyi challenges Chris Hamilton. Image: SNS.

Ritchie-Hosler proved his worth at the other end later in the half when he took the ball off the toes of Leon McCann as he prepared to shoot following another cross from the right.

Right on half-time, and pretty much out of nowhere, Chris Mochrie spun and had a go from range and watched as his shot skited off the surface and back off the post.

Matty Todd

Ritchie-Hosler passes the mantle over to Todd for the second half.

The Pars signalled their intent from the off, with Benedictus firing over the bar after a corner.

Ritchie-Hosler then slipped in Todd, quiet until this point, and he forced a great one-handed save from Kinnear.

Kevin O’Hara came on on the hour for Chris Mochrie and it meant Todd moving to the centre.

Later, the tireless midfielder left St Johnstone loanee Max Kucheriavyi for dead, before cutting inside and forcing another good save out of Kinnear.

From the resulting corner the Pars were ahead when Breen’s header eventually made its way over the line.

Soon after Todd was again at the centre of things when he drove through the middle and laid it off to Craig WIghton, who shot agonisingly wide.

Todd was then in the right place at the right time to get on the end of the Falkirk keepers’ deflected clearance and make it 2-0 and win the game for the Pars.

Todd celebrates his goal with Craig Wighton. Image: SNS.

Where it leaves the title race

EVen a draw would have left Falkirk with an uphill battle but a defeat all but signals the end of their title race.

They have the chance to reach Hampden when they take on Ayr United in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Monday, giving Dunfermline the chance to increase the now eight-points lead to 11 by the time Falkirk play another League One match.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Paul McMullan is enjoying his most prolific Dundee season yet. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Paul McMullan opens up on 'rollercoaster' century of appearances, dropping points…
Eetu Vertainen has returned to Linfield.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone aren't missing a trick - Eetu Vertainen wasn't right for…
Ian Harkes was back in action following four weeks out with injury. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes outlines Jim Goodwin 'scrap and fight' demand as Dundee United midfielder rues…
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: I just don't think St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rates me
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
St Johnstone's bookings are frustrating manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone are worst off 'by a country mile' in Premiership fouls per card…
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
James McPake is 'looking forward' to Tuesday. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline team news: James McPake gives fitness updates on four players ahead of Falkirk

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic
CR0041532, Cheryl Peebles, Perth. Annual Creative Day of Dance for Perth and Kinross primary and secondary schools, Picture shows; Children from Aberuthven Primary school perform their routine Feelings and Emotions on stage Tuesday 7th March 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

Editor's Picks

Most Commented