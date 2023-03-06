Dunfermline team news: James McPake gives fitness updates on four players ahead of Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football

Dunfermline team news: James McPake gives fitness updates on four players ahead of Falkirk

By Craig Cairns
March 6 2023, 5.58pm Updated: March 7 2023, 8.21am
James McPake is 'looking forward' to Tuesday. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake is 'looking forward' to Tuesday. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline will have Josh Edwards available for Tuesday night’s massive League One game against Falkirk.

Dunfermline manager James McPake confirmed that the left-back, who missed the win over Alloa on Saturday, has recovered in time for the visit of the Bairns.

Craig Wighton will also be available after being substituted off at the weekend as a precaution and Nikolay Todorov is back in training following a virus.

One player who will be missing is Aaron Comrie who was taken to hospital during Saturday’s first half – though the injury is not as bad as first feared.

Aaron Comrie will miss Tuesday’s match. Image: SNS.

The defender has had the cut on his leg stitched and should be back in 10 days or so.

Good news

“Unfortunately he will miss tomorrow but he has been great, very consistent and he is a really good character – but we will use him in and around the squad,” said Dunfermline manager James McPake.

“It was a worry, concerning. It’s your teammate, your friend and everybody’s head kind of switched to that and Alloa had a wee spell.

“When we saw him at half-time we got the idea that it was just a bad cut.

“Thankfully we got good news from the hospital after the game.”

The Pars are now unbeaten in 14 in the league but Tuesday’s opponents are on a superb run of their own – unbeaten in 12 in League One.

That’s since the teams last clashed, a game that Dunfermline one 1-0 thanks to a Craig Wighton header.

The match is set to be the highest-attended league fixture at KDM Group East End Park since 2013.

Praise for Falkirk

“They are a good team with real threat,” said McPake.

“I like the way they play. I’ve got respect for the way their players play and move the ball.

“They’re a good team and they can hurt you if you’re not right, as we saw for 45 minutes here [earlier in the season].

“I’m sure they’ve got somebody at every one of our games. They are watching us and that’s the job of the scouts.

“I think they’re two points ahead of us in the form guide for the last six games.

“They’re on a fantastic run of form and that’s credit to them.”

Like his captain, who was named League One player of the month for February, once the match begins it will be a case of blocking out the external noise and focusing on the task at hand.

“When the game starts everything around about you just goes out the window,” continued McPake.

“There could be nobody in the ground, you need to play the game that’s there in front of you and give your fans something to cheer about.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

