Dunfermline team news: James McPake gives fitness updates on four players ahead of Falkirk

Dunfermline will have Josh Edwards available for Tuesday night’s massive League One game against Falkirk.

Dunfermline manager James McPake confirmed that the left-back, who missed the win over Alloa on Saturday, has recovered in time for the visit of the Bairns.

Craig Wighton will also be available after being substituted off at the weekend as a precaution and Nikolay Todorov is back in training following a virus.

One player who will be missing is Aaron Comrie who was taken to hospital during Saturday’s first half – though the injury is not as bad as first feared.

The defender has had the cut on his leg stitched and should be back in 10 days or so.

Good news

“Unfortunately he will miss tomorrow but he has been great, very consistent and he is a really good character – but we will use him in and around the squad,” said Dunfermline manager James McPake.

“It was a worry, concerning. It’s your teammate, your friend and everybody’s head kind of switched to that and Alloa had a wee spell.

“When we saw him at half-time we got the idea that it was just a bad cut.

“Thankfully we got good news from the hospital after the game.”

The Pars are now unbeaten in 14 in the league but Tuesday’s opponents are on a superb run of their own – unbeaten in 12 in League One.

🎥 Watch both the goals from yesterday's 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/vdOf7VTQSo — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 5, 2023

That’s since the teams last clashed, a game that Dunfermline one 1-0 thanks to a Craig Wighton header.

The match is set to be the highest-attended league fixture at KDM Group East End Park since 2013.

Praise for Falkirk

“They are a good team with real threat,” said McPake.

“I like the way they play. I’ve got respect for the way their players play and move the ball.

“They’re a good team and they can hurt you if you’re not right, as we saw for 45 minutes here [earlier in the season].

“I’m sure they’ve got somebody at every one of our games. They are watching us and that’s the job of the scouts.

“I think they’re two points ahead of us in the form guide for the last six games.

“They’re on a fantastic run of form and that’s credit to them.”

Player of the month gong at back of Kyle Benedictus’ mind as he focuses on Dunfermline’s crunch game against Falkirk https://t.co/WLEqwNZB0Y pic.twitter.com/qRzojc9ne6 — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 6, 2023

Like his captain, who was named League One player of the month for February, once the match begins it will be a case of blocking out the external noise and focusing on the task at hand.

“When the game starts everything around about you just goes out the window,” continued McPake.

“There could be nobody in the ground, you need to play the game that’s there in front of you and give your fans something to cheer about.

“I’m looking forward to it.”