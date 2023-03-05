Dunfermline set to welcome biggest league crowd in more than NINE years when Falkirk come to town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline’s match with Falkirk in League One is set to bring in the biggest crowd at KDM Group East End Park since 2013.

That was when Rangers visited – during the Pars’ previous spell in League One – a little over nine years ago in December when 9,346 briefs were sold.

The upcoming match versus Falkirk on Tuesday night will be attended by more than 8,100 after a surge in sales at the weekend.

It has overtaken the game against Hibernian in Scottish Championship in 2016 as the highest attended in a league match since.

That game, months after Hibs ended their 114-year Scottish Cup hoodoo, attracted 7,624 supporters.

The last match between Dunfermline and Falkirk at East End brought in 6,670 fans, prompting Bairns manager John McGlynn to say a Premiership fixture between the teams would bring in north of 10,000.

4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead of key Falkirk clash https://t.co/uKiSCoWECr pic.twitter.com/0S1XeqX5gv — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 5, 2023

The Pars’ visit to the Falkirk Stadium in November had an attendance of 7,279.