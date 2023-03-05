Aberdeen condemn fans who ‘let the club down’ in Dundee United clash after Jim Goodwin is targeted and Ryan Duncan has pyro close call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Aberdeen condemn fans who ‘let the club down’ in Dundee United clash after Jim Goodwin is targeted and Ryan Duncan has pyro close call

By Alan Temple
March 5 2023, 8.30pm
Goodwin was the centre of attention at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Goodwin was the centre of attention at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have condemned a minority of supporters who “let the club and themselves down” during Saturday night’s Premiership fixture against Dundee United.

United boss Jim Goodwin, facing the side who dismissed him five weeks prior, stated that he was struck by a coin during the Reds’ 3-1 win in Tayside.

He also revealed a pie and a cup of juice was lobbed in his direction.

Pyrotechnics were also ignited over the course of a raucous 90 minutes, including several being thrown onto the pitch. One landed near Aberdeen starlet Ryan Duncan.

Our plea to this minority is to continue to give the team the fantastic support that we are known for but do that in a safe and respectful manner.

Aberdeen FC

And the Pittodrie club have vowed to work with United and Police Scotland to ensure any criminal behaviour is punished.

Aberdeen fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS

A Dons’ statement read: “Our away form has been disappointing this season, so it was an incredible turnout from Dons fans and everyone at the club is hugely appreciative of the continued support and huge backing.

“Regrettably, a handful of those have impacted the reputation of that amazing support. They have let the club and themselves down.

“Numerous pyrotechnic devices were ignited and thrown on to the pitch – with one narrowly missing Ryan Duncan. It’s been reported that several objects were also thrown in the direction of Jim Goodwin.

“Enquiries have begun and we are working together with Dundee United FC and Police Scotland. If and when the culprits are identified, they will be dealt with by both the club and the authorities.

“Our plea to this minority is to continue to give the team the fantastic support that we are known for but do that in a safe and respectful manner that doesn’t endanger either the health or safety of any player, staff or your fellow supporters.”

