Aberdeen condemn fans who ‘let the club down’ in Dundee United clash after Jim Goodwin is targeted and Ryan Duncan has pyro close call

Aberdeen have condemned a minority of supporters who “let the club and themselves down” during Saturday night’s Premiership fixture against Dundee United.

United boss Jim Goodwin, facing the side who dismissed him five weeks prior, stated that he was struck by a coin during the Reds’ 3-1 win in Tayside.

He also revealed a pie and a cup of juice was lobbed in his direction.

Pyrotechnics were also ignited over the course of a raucous 90 minutes, including several being thrown onto the pitch. One landed near Aberdeen starlet Ryan Duncan.

And the Pittodrie club have vowed to work with United and Police Scotland to ensure any criminal behaviour is punished.

A Dons’ statement read: “Our away form has been disappointing this season, so it was an incredible turnout from Dons fans and everyone at the club is hugely appreciative of the continued support and huge backing.

“Regrettably, a handful of those have impacted the reputation of that amazing support. They have let the club and themselves down.

“Numerous pyrotechnic devices were ignited and thrown on to the pitch – with one narrowly missing Ryan Duncan. It’s been reported that several objects were also thrown in the direction of Jim Goodwin.

“Enquiries have begun and we are working together with Dundee United FC and Police Scotland. If and when the culprits are identified, they will be dealt with by both the club and the authorities.

“Our plea to this minority is to continue to give the team the fantastic support that we are known for but do that in a safe and respectful manner that doesn’t endanger either the health or safety of any player, staff or your fellow supporters.”